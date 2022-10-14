Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Molly Tuttle, Golden Highway Perform "Dooley's Farm" Live From The Station Inn

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter, and guitar player Molly Tuttle has unveiled a new live performance video for "Dooley's Farm," a song she co-wrote with Ketch Secor for Crooked Tree, the debut album with her band, Golden Highway. The video was filmed during their sold-out release show at Nashville's legendary Station Inn this past spring, celebrating the acclaimed new album. Tuttle and the band were joined by Jerry Douglas, who co-produced the album with her.

Crooked Tree, Tuttle's Nonesuch debut album, explores her love of bluegrass, which she discovered through her father and her grandfather, a banjo player. Recorded live at Nashville's Oceanway Studios, the record features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings (who is featured on the album version of "Dooley's Farm"), Dan Tyminski, and Gillian Welch.

Tuttle and Golden Highway—Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass), and Kyle Tuttle (banjo)—continue their tour next week. See below for all the currently announced shows; for all the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.

MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOUR
Oct 22 Hangtown Music Festival Grass Valley, CA
Oct 27 Moon Crush: Harvest Moon Miramar Beach, FL
Oct 29 Suwanee Hulaween Live Oak, FL
Nov 2 Orville Peck's Rodeo at the Greek Los Angeles, CA
Nov 3 Loberto Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Nov 6 Moab Folk Festival Moab, UT
Nov 10 Ferus Artisan Ales Trussville, AL
Nov 11 Athens City Middle School Auditorium Athens, TN
Nov 12 Highlands Food & Wine Festival* Highlands, NC
Nov 13 Appalachian Theatre Boone, NC
Nov 17 Blackberry Farm Walland, TN
Dec 4 Berklee Performance Center** Boston, MA
Dec 29 Taft Theatre* Cincinnati, OH
Dec 30 & 31 Ryman Auditorium* Nashville, TN






