Follow Naomi Raine's 'Journey' In Her New Docuseries

Naomi recently joined Fox & New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-winning vocal powerhouse Naomi Raine shared the first episode of her new personal video series 'Journey: The Docuseries' earlier this week. The new series explores the day-to-day of the GRAMMY, Billboard Music, Dove and Stellar Award-winning artist and her process of self-discovery while creating her incredible solo album 'Journey,' which was released in July.Part one focuses on her emotionally moving track "Okay," highlighting Naomi's mindset while writing the track and giving a behind-the-scenes look at the song's conception with producer Taylor Hill (Justin Bieber, Drake, Lecrae). Raine discusses her childhood, trying to manage the expectations of being labeled "the good one," her definition of being real and more. Watch here: youtu.be/Gu7ebNXUj9wNaomi also shared the video for "Okay (Acoustic)" last week in tandem with the release of her 'Journey: Acoustic Sessions' LP.Naomi recently joined Fox & Friends to discuss the new acoustic album and perform her R&B-infused track "Not Ready" and Maverick City Music's "Promises." The dynamic vocalist is set to make her Grand Ole Opry debut on October 29th. Her song "Jireh," written for Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, is up for Song of the Year at this year's GMA Dove Awards. For more information, visit naomirainemusic.com.



