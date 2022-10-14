Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rising Country Artist Chase Matthew Partners With Warner Music Nashville

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Music Nashville announces a partnership with one of Nashville's hottest newcomers, Chase Matthew. A Music City native, Matthew has independently made a name for himself through his infectious personality, rowdy live performances and authentic, relatable music — amassing a massive 360M+ global career streams (with more than 150M global streams on his first RIAA GOLD-certified smash, "County Line"), garnering 1M+ followers across social media and being named a HITS Magazine "One to Watch."

"There are a lot of things that are important to me as an artist. I want to be able to stay true to who I am and make music I know will resonate with my fans," says Matthew. "Ryan Upchurch gave me an opportunity that put me on the map. Looking forward, we wanted to maintain how we work but grow the team in order to build bigger. Warner Nashville understood our goals and provided the opportunity for a true partnership, allowing me to maintain my independence and creative control. I'm thrilled to be able to work with the Warner Nashville team and take this thing to a whole new level for the fans - all while keeping God's plan first!"

"Chase's mix of rebellion and reverence is what drew us to him," says Cris Lacy, co-president of Warner Music Nashville. "The impact he has on his mass of loyal fans comes from music and messages that are unapologetically redemptive and put him squarely in the center of this format's most authentic storytellers." Ben Kline, co-president of WMN, adds, "The fan reaction to Chase and his music, both in his live show and in the streaming and engagement metrics, are proof of just how talented he is."

Since releasing his debut album, 'Born For This,' earlier this year, Matthew has been busy selling out venues across the nation on his headline 'Born For This' Tour, recently making his hometown headline debut in Nashville to a SOLD-OUT crowd of more than 1,600 fans. His forthcoming single, "She Loves Jesus," is set to release on October 28, and fans can expect more new music from this Nashville riser in the coming months.
