Echosmith Releases Music Video For Single "Gelato"

November 19 - San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront 2022 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of their nationwide tour kicking off tonight, multi-platinum alt-pop trio Echosmith have released the new music video for their latest single "Gelato.""Gelato" channels a mood of dreamy intensity with its punchy beats, spacey synth lines, bright piano tones, and effervescent gang vocals.Equal parts playful and pensive, the track glides along at a sweetly unhurried tempo and reaches a wild crescendo at the bridge, featuring a fantastically warped guitar solo and fuzzed-out vocal sample of Echosmith musing over their favorite gelato flavors."Not all that glitters is gold. Life can appear perfect from the outside, but you can only vacation so far from what you're feeling inside…Even on a perfect getaway, the reminders of the heaviness you're feeling can still flash through your mind. 'Gelato,' the song and the video, capture how real that feeling is but sometimes you have to make the conscious choice to put aside the worries of today and tomorrow." - Echosmith Echosmith embarks on their 25-date headline tour The Hang Around Tour today, October 13th. The opening night of the tour will be livestreamed from Basement East in Nashville via Mandolin, a digital fan engagement platform and concert live streamer that was named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Music Company, overall, for 2022. A portion of the livestream proceeds will be donated to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. In addition to the live stream, add-ons for merch and virtual meet and greets are available.ECHOSMITH 2022 TOUR DATESOctober 13 - Nashville, TN @ Basement EastOctober 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The LoftOctober 16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 ClubOctober 17 - New York, NY @ GramercyOctober 20 - Hamden, CT @ Space BallroomOctober 21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock ClubOctober 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café LiveOctober 24 - Toronto, ON @ The Great HallOctober 25 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland BallroomOctober 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music HallOctober 28 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom LoungeOctober 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & HallOctober 31 - St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar HallNovember 3 - Austin, TX @ The ParishNovember 4 - Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze PeacockNovember 5 - Dallas, TX @ TreesNovember 8 - Denver, CO @ MarquisNovember 9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ SoundwellNovember 11 - Boise, ID @ OlympicNovember 12 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne TheaterNovember 13 - Seattle, WA @ NeumosNovember 16 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music HallNovember 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ El ReyNovember 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent BallroomNovember 19 - San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront 2022 Music & Arts Festival



