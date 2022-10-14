Echosmith Releases Music Video For Single "Gelato"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Ahead of their nationwide tour kicking off tonight, multi-platinum alt-pop trio Echosmith
have released the new music video for their latest single "Gelato."
"Gelato" channels a mood of dreamy intensity with its punchy beats, spacey synth lines, bright piano tones, and effervescent gang vocals.
Equal parts playful and pensive, the track glides along at a sweetly unhurried tempo and reaches a wild crescendo at the bridge, featuring a fantastically warped guitar solo and fuzzed-out vocal sample of Echosmith
musing over their favorite gelato flavors.
"Not all that glitters is gold. Life can appear perfect from the outside, but you can only vacation so far from what you're feeling inside…Even on a perfect getaway, the reminders of the heaviness you're feeling can still flash through your mind. 'Gelato,' the song and the video, capture how real that feeling is but sometimes you have to make the conscious choice to put aside the worries of today and tomorrow." - Echosmith
Echosmith
embarks on their 25-date headline tour The Hang Around Tour today, October 13th. The opening night of the tour will be livestreamed from Basement East in Nashville via Mandolin, a digital fan engagement platform and concert live streamer that was named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Music
Company, overall, for 2022. A portion of the livestream proceeds will be donated to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. In addition to the live stream, add-ons for merch and virtual meet and greets are available.
ECHOSMITH 2022 TOUR DATES
October 13 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
October 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
October 16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
October 17 - New York, NY @ Gramercy
October 20 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
October 21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
October 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live
October 24 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
October 25 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
October 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music
Hall
October 28 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
October 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
October 31 - St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall
November 3 - Austin, TX @ The Parish
November 4 - Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock
November 5 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
November 8 - Denver, CO @ Marquis
November 9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
November 11 - Boise, ID @ Olympic
November 12 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
November 13 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
November 16 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music
Hall
November 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
November 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
November 19 - San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront 2022 Music
& Arts Festival