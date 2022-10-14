Alt-Pop Artist Maella Releases New Single 'Tudu Tudu Tu'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Tudu Tudu Tu' is the latest single from 26 year old Prague born and London based alt-pop artist Maella. The track is emblematic of the relief Maella felt coming out the other side of a period of life marred by difficult breakups, unfulfilled romances and multiple claustrophobic lockdowns. An anthem for that moment when the weight is lifted, when you feel liberated and ready to dance. Co-produced by Steven Ansell from Blood Red Shoes, 'Tudu Tudu Tu' comes out on the 5th of October as the focus track to mark the release of her new EP 'Slow Burn'.After a year of developing her own production skills and a period of sonic reinvention, Maella has been refining her new dark alt-pop sound to much acclaim. Each of the three previous singles have been played on BBC Introducing London, with Jess Iszat 'falling in love' with her 'stunning' sound, and providing her with a BBC introducing Featured Artist slot and multiple placements on various New Music Fridays. Maella has also been asked to be October's ambassador for Spotify Equals.While the EP can be characterised as having a darker atmosphere, 'Tudu Tudu Tu' stands separate from the rest of the tacks as the cowboy hat wearing alt-indie pop finale: Western style guitars, pulsing synth basslines and cowbell filled drums coupled with lyrics about moving on from a relationship and choosing yourself.The track will be supported by a heavily stylized and choreographed music video by up and coming director Ruy Okamura to be released on 19th October. The video was inspired by the multiple styles of the EP. Ruy Okamura: 'Just as Maella mixes music styles, we decided to mix various motifs in the music video. The idea of having Maella in an asian environment with western elements of clothing was to portray her in a space you wouldn't expect her to be in and literally make her an outsider/newcomer.'About the single Maella had this to say: "I wrote Tudu Tudu Tu during the dire days of lockdown, isolated in my tiny London flat. One evening around midnight I had a glass of red wine and decided to write a song without judgement or overthinking. I didn't want to care too much about what words I was using or what they meant. Just let it flow freely. Because of the spontaneous nature of writing this track, the lyrics just fell out of me. Felt like I was going through some Freudian shit. I had no plan or intention to sing about anything specific, it just happened. The morning after I read through it and realised I was venting my frustration about the relationship I had just left and the relief I felt in leaving it. I kept the lyrics exactly the way I improvised them that night, even keeping the placeholder chorus as it was: 'Tudu Tudu Tu'."



