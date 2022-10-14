Tiara Thomas Releases New Single 'Don't Talk Back'





"Don't Talk Back" follows a two-year recording hiatus for Tiara, where she spent much of her considerable talents writing for other artists, including Grammy winners, John Legend, H.E.R, Fat Joe, Wale and many others. Most notably In 2021, Tiara Thomas' savvy pen game was recognized when she won her first Grammy Award for Song of the Year for co-writing "I Can't Breathe". That same year,



Speaking about "Don't Talk Back", Tiara explains: "Haven't dropped music in a couple years and I've been experimental with my sound during this time. I wanted to come back with something fun that showcases the new energy I'm bringing. Of course, it still has my classic Tiara



Tiara



The project resulted in the hit single "One Night.", produced by Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Rico Love. After the success of "



In 2021, Tiara Thomas' work as a songwriter was recognized with her first Grammy Award in the prestigious category of Song of the Year for co-writing "I Can't Breathe". With Grammy winner New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Oscar and Grammy winning R&B singer-songwriter Tiara Thomas drops her latest single, "Don't Talk Back". The sexy slow jam was produced in collaboration with super-producer, Ron Gilmore and Tiara Thomas. The highly anticipated track is available now to stream now."Don't Talk Back" follows a two-year recording hiatus for Tiara, where she spent much of her considerable talents writing for other artists, including Grammy winners, John Legend, H.E.R, Fat Joe, Wale and many others. Most notably In 2021, Tiara Thomas' savvy pen game was recognized when she won her first Grammy Award for Song of the Year for co-writing "I Can't Breathe". That same year, Thomas also received a Golden Globe nomination and has honored with an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for co-writing the song "Fight for You", from the film, Judas and the Black Messiah.Speaking about "Don't Talk Back", Tiara explains: "Haven't dropped music in a couple years and I've been experimental with my sound during this time. I wanted to come back with something fun that showcases the new energy I'm bringing. Of course, it still has my classic Tiara Thomas vibe, but a more elevated sound. I don't think it's what people expect to hear. It's sexy and fun and edgy, but smooth."Tiara Thomas first vaulted into national consciousness in 2013 when she co-wrote, co-produced and appeared on Wale's hit single "Bad." The track peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her first Hot 100 and top 40 entry. The success of "Bad" was quickly followed by her division 1/Interscope Geffen A&M debut album The Bad Influence in 2014.The project resulted in the hit single "One Night.", produced by Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Rico Love. After the success of " One Night ", Thomas went on to record and release, Up in Smoke in 2015, and the Don't Mention My Name EP in 2017 and the critically praised FWMM in 2018. Born and raised in Indianapolis Indiana, a graduate of Ball State University, Tiara Thomas holds the rare distinction of achieving success as both a singer and songwriter. Having worked with many successful artists including John Legend, H.E.R, and Fat Joe.In 2021, Tiara Thomas' work as a songwriter was recognized with her first Grammy Award in the prestigious category of Song of the Year for co-writing "I Can't Breathe". With Grammy winner H.E.R. That same year, Thomas also received a Golden Globe nomination and was honored with an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for co-writing the song " Fight For You ", from the film, Judas and the Black Messiah.



