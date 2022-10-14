D Reynolds Releases New Single '8 Seconds'





"My entire album came to me like a bolt of lightning, the JD sound, my sound, respecting country music roots yet having my own next level twist". As an up-and-coming producer, JD teamed up with seasoned producer Braddon Williams to co-produce what country music insiders have nicknamed "The Jagged New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country singer/songwriter JD Reynolds pays homage to professional bull riders around the world with the release of her latest song "8 Seconds," available now! Reynolds recently teamed up with PBR Australia and performed The National Anthem at the Monster Energy Tour K Ranch Invitational to a sold-out crowd.With lyrics like "luck of draw wasn't on his side tonight, it's gonna be one hell of a fight alright" paint the portrait of the true cowboy life that many love, but really don't understand other than through television or movies. The traveling, weeks away from home, danger and injuries are only a small price to pay in order to feel the true rush of a roaring audience and an 8-second ride. "8 Seconds" was premiered by Cowgirl Magazine and is available to download and stream on all digital services now."'8 Seconds' is about the emotional roller coaster of the lives of professional bull riders and the people who love them," shares Reynolds. "From family traditions, lifelong dreams, hours of practice, and injuries to climbing into the chute at an event, releasing the gate, and riding for their lives, it's not just the athlete holding on for dear life, but every person who loves them is holding on tight with them. Every single long second, until they are safely back behind the gates, their loved ones ride with them. It is the ultimate ride-or-die sport."While performing at the Monster Energy Tour K Ranch Invitational, Reynolds met with professional bull riders, protection athletes, and even the bulls themselves. During the sold-out event, Reynolds took the opportunity to also record her upcoming music video which will star Aaron Kleier, the #1 Australian Professional Bull Rider. Other bull riders to be featured are Lachlan Richardson, Cody Heffernan, and more. The music video for "8 Seconds" will be released on November 17!A true singer, a real songwriter, a neoteric producer, an incredible dancer, and a striking performer, all wrapped up in a stunning package that could grace the cover of any magazine in the world, and yet, her down-to-earth country girl charm is what makes this extraordinary artist so real."My entire album came to me like a bolt of lightning, the JD sound, my sound, respecting country music roots yet having my own next level twist". As an up-and-coming producer, JD teamed up with seasoned producer Braddon Williams to co-produce what country music insiders have nicknamed "The Jagged Little Pill of Country". Braddon has achieved more than thirty top-ten hits, amassed over thirty times platinum in record sales, and his work has received both Grammy and ARIA award nominations, credits include Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, P Diddy, The Script, Kelly Clarkson, and his latest favorite, JD Reynolds!



