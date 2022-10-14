The Used Announce Upcoming Single 'F*ck You' - The Track Will Be Released On October 21





Established in 2000,







A variety of collaborators including producer John Feldmann, co-writer Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), guest artists

Fans can stream Heartwork (Deluxe) and purchase exclusive merch today at https://theused.ffm.to/heartworkdeluxe.

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock icons The Used are back with a big "f You" to their fans - their new single, "f You", will be released on October 21 via Big Noise. The track comes ahead of the band's performance at the highly anticipated When We Were Young Festival on October 22, 23, and 29.Established in 2000, The Used was brought to life and have since released a collection of albums that pioneered the scene of emo rock. High energy live shows, gut wrenching relatable lyrics, and melodies that blended pop sensibility and hard rock was the perfect combination to make an everlasting impression on fans globally. The Used released their ninth studio album, Heartwork (Deluxe), in 2021 via Big Noise. The extended album features 11 never-before-heard tracks that were all written during the original Heartwork (2020) sessions.A variety of collaborators including producer John Feldmann, co-writer Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), guest artists Travis Barker, Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333), Caleb Shomo (Beartooth) and more helped deliver this now 27-track album that simultaneously showcases what made The Used emerge as one of the most prolific bands of the early 2000s as well as what has kept them at the forefront of the genre ever since. The band locked in #4 spots on both the Top Alternative and Top Hard Rock Album charts, #11 on Top Rock Album charts as well as landing in the Billboard Top 200 at the #87 spot.Fans can stream Heartwork (Deluxe) and purchase exclusive merch today at https://theused.ffm.to/heartworkdeluxe. The Used is Bert McCracken (Vocals), Jepha (Bass), Dan Whitesides (Drums) and Joey Bradford (Guitar).



