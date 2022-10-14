Lexi Jayde Releases New Single 'What's The Matter With You'



The new song, an upbeat yet vulnerable track about meeting the right person at what may not be the right time, was written by Lexi with co-writer and producer, FINNEAS and co-produced by Aron Forbes. Lexi will kick off her first U.S. headline tour October 20th, with sold-out shows in Los Angeles and New York City.



"what's the matter with you" continues to embody Lexi's signature sound and relatable lyricism that has earned her fans across the globe. The song is accompanied by a video, directed by Connor Brashier, that will have viewers seeing double as Lexi trepidatiously watches her new relationship play out in front of her.



On the new single, Lexi shares, "what's the matter with you" is one of my favorite songs I've written. It's a special one because I feel like I haven't heard anyone express the in-between stage after being heartbroken and trying to fall in love again in music and it's the first time I've really talked about this emotion.



This song is about pushing a nice guy away and not being able to open your heart up again. I hope that anyone who has been in this position and felt these emotions knows that they're not alone in any way. Scream this song in your bedroom, dance with your friends, roll the windows down. I hope you love it as much as I do."



"what's the matter with you" follows the release of Lexi's sophomore EP, closer to closure, in May. The EP's first single, "drunk text me" set the scene for the project right out of the gate. With over 50 million global streams, the song was met with praise from Zane Lowe, PAPER Magazine, and more.



Co-produced by Alexander23, "drunk text me" went viral after Lexi teased its demo on TikTok in late November 2021, with over 48 million total views on the sound to date. On its heels, "hate to be you," a "windows down, volume up, screaming at the top of your lungs" anthem, received attention from the likes of Teen Vogue and solidified Jayde as a heartbreak heroine while third single "self sabotage" saw the artist looking inwards.



Rounding out the EP, Lexi delicately asks her next partner for compassion on new single and video "gentle" and thinks ahead to a future free of her ex on the beautiful ballad, "someday," which Lexi co-wrote with FINNEAS.



