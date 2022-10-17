Sam Smith Releases Disclosure Remix Of No 1 Global Hit "Unholy"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sam Smith has once again joined forces with Grammy-nominated electronic force, Disclosure, releasing their hotly anticipated remix of global megahit Unholy on 14th October. Having celebrated 10 years since their timeless collaboration 'Latch', the trio reunited at London's All Points East this summer, whilst record producer, songwriter, and DJ, Zedd, played out their version during his American tour to a rapturous response.

Now Sam's 8th number 1 single, Unholy has garnered over 150 million Spotify streams and is the Global Number 1 song on Spotify and Apple Music.

Dominating Tik-Tok trends, with Unholy, Sam is amongst only three other artists who debuted at number 1 on the UK Charts this year; and is currently holding its second week at the top. Sam plays two headline shows at the Royal Albert Hall later this month.



