Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen New Album Produced By Larry Klein Out Now





"Leonard Cohen had been a friend since 1982 or so, and in the last 15 years of his life, he became a close friend," says Klein. "He was possibly the wisest and funniest friend that I had, and someone that I enjoyed, immensely, in every way. After he passed away, I found myself frequently covering his songs with other artists that I was working with. One reason, of course, is that the songs are so good - in a certain way, Leonard is the best pop songwriter ever - but the other reason was that it helped keep him in the air around me."



So Klein decided to assemble an album's worth of Cohen songs, matching vocalists from different genres with an exceptional core band of jazz-based musicians—or, as he puts it, "a group of the most prescient and forward-looking musicians in the jazz world"—guitarist Bill Frisell, saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, pianist



The album's 12 tracks offer a range of Cohen's compositions, with songs drawn from his beloved 1967 debut Songs of



"It was an immensely gratifying experience to recontextualize these poems, and shine a different light on them," Klein continues. "I hope that this musical language that we developed together, the context that we put these things in, makes the songs connect with people in a new way."



"There's nobody like Leonard, not in the whole world."—Iggy Pop



"Anyone looking at an empty page trying to write a song lyric sits in the shadow of the mountain that was Leonard Cohen. He knew the exact weight and flavour of every word and phrase he used and applied them with the precision of a surgeon. His unique voice painted unforgettable pictures that will stay with me, and my generation, until we drop. I am delighted to be a part of Here it Is. Larry, I've known, worked with and respected for a long time and I knew he would create something special. He has assembled an extraordinary group of musicians, all wonderful players who know well both how to bring something to life and how to stay out of the way of a great song. I'm sure this record will pass the test of time."—Peter Gabriel



"Leonard Cohen has been a massive influence on me since I was very young. When I was asked to be a part of this project, I sent a huge list of songs that I wanted to do, honestly it was hard to pick. So many songs of his are my favorite songs of all time. 'Famous Blue Raincoat' was one of my early Cohen favs. It was truly a pleasure to work with such great musicians on this arrangement and to have Larry Klein at the helm was just a treat."—Nathaniel Rateliff



"When I first heard Leonard Cohen's songs, they stopped me in my teenage tracks. I felt like I'd discover a music from another time, outside of time even. The songs seemed less like songs and more like poems or prayers with the guitar chords and musical atmospheres somehow embedded in them. They felt immediately familiar but also ancient, like they'd always been there. There was just this compelling contrast between the lavish, coruscating language and imagery and the droll and deadpan voice that delivered it. I was instantly hooked. Each listen seemed like a voyage of discovery into the starlit but shadowy world of adult experience, where sensual mysteries were bound to dark truths. Leonard was one of the greats and his songs will stand forever like carved stones in the land. To be able to sing 'Nancy' and be a part of this album of tribute and celebration, was not only a great pleasure, but a real honour too."—David Gray



"I once read that the purpose of poetry is to deepen the humanness in us. Leonard's poems certainly do that. With Larry's producing and this incredible landscape of artists and musicians, we are invited to a quiet and powerful reconnection with our humanity… something much needed these days."—Luciana Souza



"Truly an honor to sing the words and melody of a master craftsman of song. I've long admired his wit, wisdom and courage that's all in the music."—Gregory Porter



"I loved singing 'Steer Your Way' because it's a newer one but has all the best qualities of some of his older classic songs."—Norah Jones



"I'd like to thank Larry Klein for inviting me to take part in this project and for bringing together this wonderful family of musicians. That's what it felt like from the first moment. Family. Larry set up a world for us where we could all be ourselves. Take chances. Trust. No one was afraid of making a mistake. That's how the light gets in. It's been super inspiring having this opportunity to go deeper into Leonard Cohen's music. These are songs we all need right now."—Bill Frisell



I remember hearing 'Hallelujah' and 'Suzanne' at my middle school talent show in 2010, people were singing these songs like they were the newest thing on the radio."—Immanuel Wilkins 