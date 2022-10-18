Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
BMG Artists And Songwriters Nominated For American Music Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG artist and songwriters have been nominated for 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs) - the world's largest fan-voted awards show. The show will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, CA, on November 20 at 8:00pm/7:00pm CET. Voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and Twitter.

BBR Music Group recording artists scored three nominations with Dustin Lynch scoring his first ever AMA nomination for Favorite Country Song for his song 'Thinking 'Bout You' featuring MacKenzie Porter, Parmalee was nominated for Favorite Country Duo or Group, and awards darling Lainey Wilson was nominated for Favorite Female Country Artist.

Additionally, BMG publishing clients The Rolling Stones were nominated for Favorite Touring Artist, while additional publishing client included:

Favorite R&B Album Silk Sonic (BMG songwriters Bruno Mars & D'Mile) An Evening with Silk Sonic, Favorite R&B Song Silk Sonic (BMG songwriters Bruno Mars & D'Mile) 'Smokin Out The Window', and chart-topping Favorite Rock Album Ghost for their album Impera.

A list of BMG American Music Awards nominations:
Favorite Touring Artist | The Rolling Stones
Favorite Female Country Artist | Lainey Wilson
Favorite Country Duo or Group | Parmalee
Favorite Country Song | Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter 'Thinking 'Bout You'
Favorite R&B Album | Silk Sonic (BMG songwriters Bruno Mars & D'Mile) An Evening with Silk Sonic
Favorite R&B Song | Silk Sonic (BMG songwriters Bruno Mars & D'Mile) 'Smokin Out The Window'
Favorite Rock Album | Ghost Impera






