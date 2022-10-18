|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
BMG Artists And Songwriters Nominated For American Music Awards
Hot Songs Around The World
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
275 entries in 22 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
704 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
304 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
175 entries in 12 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
177 entries in 17 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
82 entries in 23 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
174 entries in 25 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
179 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
182 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
253 entries in 16 charts
Most read news of the week
Queen Rediscovered Track Featuring Freddie Mercury "Face It Alone" Arrives As A Digital Single Release Today
Blink-182 Returns For Global Tour & New Music Reuniting Mark, Tom, And Travis Together For The First Time In Nearly 10 Years
Bruce Springsteen Unveils His Take On Soul Gem "Nightshift" From New Album 'Only The Strong Survive' (November 11)
Ozzy Osbourne And Omaze Give Away Custom Dodge Demon By SpeedKore In Support Of Save The Music Foundation
"The Voice" Season 23 Will Return In Spring 2023 With New Coaches Chance The Rapper And Niall Horan Alongside Returning Coaches Kelly Clarkson And Blake Shelton
Andrea, Matteo And Virginia Bocelli Present Magical First Video For Original Single "The Greatest Gift"
Black Adam (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) By Grammy Award-Winning Composer Lorne Balfe Now Available