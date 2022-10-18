Hauser & Andrea Morricone Share "Theme For Ennio"





Over many years, Andrea Morricone has become well known for his work in both the conducting and composition fields. Amongst his many compositions his most famous perhaps is "The Love Theme" from Cinema Paradiso, on which he collaborated together with his father and for which they won a BAFTA Award.



"My father composed countless themes for the characters in films and I felt that the best way to honour him was to write a theme that captures his soul and personality. The result is the Theme for Ennio," says Andrea. "I was following HAUSER for quite a while as he caught my attention not only because of his formidable performance on the cello, but also because of his playful and modern approach to contemporary music. When I learned that he loved my father's work and that he recorded a number of Ennio's compositions in 2020, I was convinced that he was the right artist to record the Theme for Ennio. I am delighted and honoured that he has accepted my invitation to record this composition together, which holds huge emotional value for me and my family and I hope that audiences will enjoy the release on Sony Masterworks and during my concerts. I consider this the start of a new chapter, adding to the long history of my father's legacy."



Meanwhile HAUSER, fresh off the release of his Billboard chart-topping new full-length album THE PLAYER, which is out now via Sony

"To me, it is a deep honour to collaborate with Andrea on this beautiful tribute song," says HAUSER. "Ennio Morricone is, of course, a legend who has inspired so many with his music, myself included. I hope that "Theme for Ennio'' creates a moment of reflection and comfort to all of Ennio's friends and fans."



Revered globally for his captivating live performance, HAUSER has made a name for himself with his signature cello performances, honoring those who have come before him, while paving the way for the future of classical music in the modern world. On his new album THE PLAYER, which features an accompaniment from the Czech



HAUSER has performed in over 40 countries across the planet (including historic venues like New York City's



He recently announced dates for the REBEL WITH A CELLO TOUR, which will be his first-ever solo tour, with shows set in France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, the United Kingdom and more. Known for his captivating live performances, HAUSER now looks forward to bringing THE PLAYER's songs to life in his forthcoming solo tours.

For more information on HAUSER and concert tickets visit hauserofficial.com.

For more information on Andrea Morricone and concert tickets visit morriconeofficialconcert.com.



2CELLOS - MIDDLE EAST, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:

October 8, 2022 - Riyadh, SAUDI ARABIA - Riyadh International Book Fair

November 16, 2022 - Tel Aviv, ISRAEL - Menora Mivtachin Arena

November 18, 2022 - Hurghada, Egypt - Soma Bay

November 19, 2022 - Dubai, UAE - Coca Cola Arena

November 21, 2022 - Osaka, JAPAN - Maruzen Intec Arena

November 22, 2022 - Tokyo, JAPAN -

November 24, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

November 25, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

November 26, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

November 27, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

November 29, 2022 - Perth, AUSTRALIA - RAC Arena

December 02, 2022 - Melbourne, AUSTRALIA -

December 04, 2022 - Auckland, NEW ZEALAND -



HAUSER - REBEL WITH A CELLO TOUR DATES:

December 17, 2022 - Prague, Czech Republic - Congress Center

December 22, 2022 - Budapest, Hungary- Budapest Arena

October 8, 2023 - Bordeaux, France - Arkéa Arena

October 10, 2023 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

October 11, 2023 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

October 12, 2023 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice Arena

October 15, 2023 - Dijon, France - Le Zénith

October 16, 2023 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

October 18, 2023 - Assago, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

October 20, 2023 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo Dello Sport

October 21, 2023 - Firenze, Italy -

October 22, 2023 - Jesolo, Italy - Palazzo Del Turismo

October 24, 2023 - Belgrade, Serbia - Štark Arena

October 25, 2023 - Zagreb, Croatia -

October 27, 2023 - Prague, Czechia - Tipsport Arena

October 28, 2023 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

October 29, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

October 31, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

November 2, 2023 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

November 3, 2023 - Krakau, Poland - Tauron Arena

November 5, 2023 - Gdańsk, Poland - Ergo Arena

November 7, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf

November 8, 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

November 9, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

November 11, 2023 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

November 12, 2023 - London, UK - The O2

November 14, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena



ANDREA MORRICONE: ENNIO MORRICONE - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT CELEBRATION TOUR DATES:

November 5, 2022 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo International Forum Hall

November 6, 2022 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo International Forum Hall

November 26, 2022 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

November 28, 2022 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

November 30, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

December 1, 2022 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

December 2, 2022 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Ahoy Arena

December 4, 2022 - Brussels, Belgium - Paleis 12

December 6, 2022 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

December 7, 2022 - Geneva, Switzerland - Geneva Arena

December 8, 2022 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

December 18, 2022 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

December 19, 2022 - Prague, Czechia - O2 Arena

December 20, 2022 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

December 21, 2022 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

