Hauser & Andrea Morricone Share "Theme For Ennio"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The international superstar cellist HAUSER debuts "Theme for Ennio," a touching tribute to his dear friend and renowned Italian composer Ennio Morricone, performed with and composed by Ennio's son, acclaimed composer, conductor and pianist, Andrea Morricone - listen here. Andrea, who will soon embark on the Ennio Morricone - The Official Concert Celebration world tour, pays homage to his father, the late Maestro Ennio Morricone with this delicate and heartfelt performance. A special music video is available today, featuring the duo of Andrea Morricone at the piano and HAUSER with his cello, alongside footage of Ennio Morricone throughout the intimate showcase.
Over many years, Andrea Morricone has become well known for his work in both the conducting and composition fields. Amongst his many compositions his most famous perhaps is "The Love Theme" from Cinema Paradiso, on which he collaborated together with his father and for which they won a BAFTA Award.
"My father composed countless themes for the characters in films and I felt that the best way to honour him was to write a theme that captures his soul and personality. The result is the Theme for Ennio," says Andrea. "I was following HAUSER for quite a while as he caught my attention not only because of his formidable performance on the cello, but also because of his playful and modern approach to contemporary music. When I learned that he loved my father's work and that he recorded a number of Ennio's compositions in 2020, I was convinced that he was the right artist to record the Theme for Ennio. I am delighted and honoured that he has accepted my invitation to record this composition together, which holds huge emotional value for me and my family and I hope that audiences will enjoy the release on Sony Masterworks and during my concerts. I consider this the start of a new chapter, adding to the long history of my father's legacy."
Meanwhile HAUSER, fresh off the release of his Billboard chart-topping new full-length album THE PLAYER, which is out now via Sony Music
Masterworks (listen here), shares Andrea's sentiment in the gift of appreciation for the late musical icon.
"To me, it is a deep honour to collaborate with Andrea on this beautiful tribute song," says HAUSER. "Ennio Morricone is, of course, a legend who has inspired so many with his music, myself included. I hope that "Theme for Ennio'' creates a moment of reflection and comfort to all of Ennio's friends and fans."
Revered globally for his captivating live performance, HAUSER has made a name for himself with his signature cello performances, honoring those who have come before him, while paving the way for the future of classical music in the modern world. On his new album THE PLAYER, which features an accompaniment from the Czech National
Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Mercurio, HAUSER skillfully merges popular hits with timeless classics in a way that feels fresh and inviting. HAUSER has creatively found ways to engage with cross-generational audiences, bringing life to the cello and consistently blending genres.
HAUSER has performed in over 40 countries across the planet (including historic venues like New York City's Radio
City Music
Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performed alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili
Peppers and Elton John. He's even performed at the Vatican and appeared on a wide range of TV shows, including The Bachelorette, Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español, as well as sports broadcasts like the NFL and UEFA.
He recently announced dates for the REBEL WITH A CELLO TOUR, which will be his first-ever solo tour, with shows set in France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, the United Kingdom and more. Known for his captivating live performances, HAUSER now looks forward to bringing THE PLAYER's songs to life in his forthcoming solo tours.
For more information on HAUSER and concert tickets visit hauserofficial.com.
For more information on Andrea Morricone and concert tickets visit morriconeofficialconcert.com.
2CELLOS - MIDDLE EAST, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA TOUR DATES:
October 8, 2022 - Riyadh, SAUDI ARABIA - Riyadh International Book Fair
November 16, 2022 - Tel Aviv, ISRAEL - Menora Mivtachin Arena
November 18, 2022 - Hurghada, Egypt - Soma Bay
November 19, 2022 - Dubai, UAE - Coca Cola Arena
November 21, 2022 - Osaka, JAPAN - Maruzen Intec Arena
November 22, 2022 - Tokyo, JAPAN - Nippon
Budokan
November 24, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
November 25, 2022 - Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
November 26, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney
November 27, 2022 - Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney
November 29, 2022 - Perth, AUSTRALIA - RAC Arena
December 02, 2022 - Melbourne, AUSTRALIA - Sidney
Myer Music
Bowl
December 04, 2022 - Auckland, NEW ZEALAND - Spark
Arena
HAUSER - REBEL WITH A CELLO TOUR DATES:
December 17, 2022 - Prague, Czech Republic - Congress Center
December 22, 2022 - Budapest, Hungary- Budapest Arena
October 8, 2023 - Bordeaux, France - Arkéa Arena
October 10, 2023 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
October 11, 2023 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
October 12, 2023 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice Arena
October 15, 2023 - Dijon, France - Le Zénith
October 16, 2023 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
October 18, 2023 - Assago, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
October 20, 2023 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo Dello Sport
October 21, 2023 - Firenze, Italy - Nelson
Mandela Forum
October 22, 2023 - Jesolo, Italy - Palazzo Del Turismo
October 24, 2023 - Belgrade, Serbia - Štark Arena
October 25, 2023 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena
Center
October 27, 2023 - Prague, Czechia - Tipsport Arena
October 28, 2023 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle
October 29, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
October 31, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
November 2, 2023 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
November 3, 2023 - Krakau, Poland - Tauron Arena
November 5, 2023 - Gdańsk, Poland - Ergo Arena
November 7, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber
Arena
November 8, 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
November 9, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
November 11, 2023 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
November 12, 2023 - London, UK - The O2
November 14, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
ANDREA MORRICONE: ENNIO MORRICONE - THE OFFICIAL CONCERT CELEBRATION TOUR DATES:
November 5, 2022 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo International Forum Hall
November 6, 2022 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo International Forum Hall
November 26, 2022 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
November 28, 2022 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena
November 30, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
December 1, 2022 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
December 2, 2022 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Ahoy Arena
December 4, 2022 - Brussels, Belgium - Paleis 12
December 6, 2022 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
December 7, 2022 - Geneva, Switzerland - Geneva Arena
December 8, 2022 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
December 18, 2022 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
December 19, 2022 - Prague, Czechia - O2 Arena
December 20, 2022 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
December 21, 2022 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
December 22, 2022 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas
Arena