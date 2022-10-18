PJ Morton Releases Deluxe Edition Of Watch The Sun, Including Brand New Songs, Full Album Instrumentals & More Star-Studded Collaborations





Pairing a laid-back, straight-ahead groove with an uplifting message of positivity and protection sung by PJ Morton, Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel 'Musiqcity' Walls, the original "The Better Benediction" first arrived as Watch The Sun's final bow but soon emerged the album's runaway hit. Following the music video's millions of views and fans' countless pleas for a second half, "The Better Benediction Pt. 2" gives the song new life through an incomparable, all-female ensemble of close friends and collaborators. With goosebump-inducing solos and soul-stirring harmonies, the arrangement further serves as a musical, universal equivalent of the blessings bestowed when leaving the type of communal church that



From earning his fourth consecutive year of GRAMMY wins as a self-produced, self-released artist, to laying it all on the line with the unapologetic and uncharacteristically personal Watch The Sun, PJ



Learn about the making of Watch The Sun, the true challenges that PJ



Watch The Sun (Deluxe) Tracklist:

Love's Disease (Just Can't Get Enough)

Biggest Mistake

Please Don't Walk Away

Watch The Sun (feat. Chronixx)

My Peace (feat. JoJo & Mr. Talkbox)

Be Like Water (feat.

So Lonely (feat. Wale)

Still Believe (feat.

Lil' Too Heavy

On My Way (feat. El DeBarge)

The Better Benediction (feat. Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel 'MusiqCity' Walls)

The Better Benediction Pt. 2 (feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard &

If It Wasn't For You

Love's Disease (Instrumental)

Biggest Mistake (Instrumental)

Please Don't Walk Away (Instrumental)

Watch The Sun (Instrumental)

My Peace (Instrumental)

Be Like Water (Instrumental)

So Lonely (Instrumental)

Still Believe (Instrumental)

Lil' Too

On My Way (Instrumental)

The Better Benediction (Instrumental)



PJ

10/20 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

10/21 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

10/23 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

10/25 - Boston, MA - Emerson Colonial Theatre

10/26 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

10/27 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

10/30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

11/8 - Birmingham, UK - O2

11/9 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

11/10 - Madrid, ES - Teatro Pavon (Villanos de Jazz Festival)

11/12 - Rome, IT -

11/13 - Geneva, CH - Soulitude Festival 2022

11/14 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

11/15 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser

11/18 - Lisbon, PT - Capitolio

11/19 - Famalicão, PT - Casa das Artes

11/20 - Paris, FR - Pan Piper

11/25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, with the deluxe edition of Watch The Sun, PJ Morton expands his biggest and best, most honest and inward-looking album into a sweeping collection of 24 self-produced tracks, where his "smooth, soulful funk amalgamates with every style from reggae to Afrobeats" (ESSENCE). In addition to the 2022 LP's original set of 11 songs that feature Alex Isley, El DeBarge, Jill Scott, JoJo, Nas, Stevie Wonder, Wale and more, Watch The Sun's deluxe edition includes instrumentals of the full record, tracked live by PJ Morton and his unbeatable rhythm section, dozens of strings players, horns and a marching band at the remote hideaway of Bogalusa, Louisiana's Studio in The Country, as well as Morton's Gumbo Studios at home in New Orleans. The extended track list also brings the brand new, heartrending ballad "If It Wasn't For You," plus the previously unreleased, star-studded Part 2 of "The Better Benediction," which delivers a show-stopping set of vocal performances from Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.Pairing a laid-back, straight-ahead groove with an uplifting message of positivity and protection sung by PJ Morton, Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers and Darrel 'Musiqcity' Walls, the original "The Better Benediction" first arrived as Watch The Sun's final bow but soon emerged the album's runaway hit. Following the music video's millions of views and fans' countless pleas for a second half, "The Better Benediction Pt. 2" gives the song new life through an incomparable, all-female ensemble of close friends and collaborators. With goosebump-inducing solos and soul-stirring harmonies, the arrangement further serves as a musical, universal equivalent of the blessings bestowed when leaving the type of communal church that Morton came up in.From earning his fourth consecutive year of GRAMMY wins as a self-produced, self-released artist, to laying it all on the line with the unapologetic and uncharacteristically personal Watch The Sun, PJ Morton is currently "in the midst of his greatest musical life yet" (VIBE). With additional legs of US, UK and EU tour dates coming up this fall, the album has brought him and his ten-piece band to more than forty shows across historic stages such as a sold-out Apollo Theater, The Ryman Auditorium, Newport Jazz Festival, New Orleans Jazz Festival and beyond in 2022. PJ Morton was joined by Stevie Wonderat a recent stop in San Diego, and has also appeared on Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Real, Tamron Hall Show, Joe Budden Podcast, NPR's All Things Considered and more in support of the album.Learn about the making of Watch The Sun, the true challenges that PJ Morton faced in life and love, and what finally forced him to slow down and took a step back in an in-depth profile from CBS Mornings, and find his list of upcoming tour dates at pjmortonmusic.com/#shows.Watch The Sun (Deluxe) Tracklist:Love's Disease (Just Can't Get Enough)Biggest MistakePlease Don't Walk AwayWatch The Sun (feat. Chronixx)My Peace (feat. JoJo & Mr. Talkbox)Be Like Water (feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas)So Lonely (feat. Wale)Still Believe (feat. Jill Scott & Alex Isley)Lil' Too HeavyOn My Way (feat. El DeBarge)The Better Benediction (feat. Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel 'MusiqCity' Walls)The Better Benediction Pt. 2 (feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard)If It Wasn't For YouLove's Disease (Instrumental)Biggest Mistake (Instrumental)Please Don't Walk Away (Instrumental)Watch The Sun (Instrumental)My Peace (Instrumental)Be Like Water (Instrumental)So Lonely (Instrumental)Still Believe (Instrumental)Lil' Too Heavy (Instrumental)On My Way (Instrumental)The Better Benediction (Instrumental)PJ Morton - 2022 Tour Dates10/20 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa10/21 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater10/23 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!10/25 - Boston, MA - Emerson Colonial Theatre10/26 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place10/27 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall10/30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore11/8 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham11/9 - London, UK - Electric Brixton11/10 - Madrid, ES - Teatro Pavon (Villanos de Jazz Festival)11/12 - Rome, IT - Alcazar Live11/13 - Geneva, CH - Soulitude Festival 202211/14 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg11/15 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser11/18 - Lisbon, PT - Capitolio11/19 - Famalicão, PT - Casa das Artes11/20 - Paris, FR - Pan Piper11/25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore



