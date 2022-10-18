Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 18/10/2022

Singer/Songwriter Mia Suzanne Walker Teams With Celloist Kyle Tryk!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Independent Americana Artist/Songwriter Mia Suzanne Walker (Suzanne's Band) announced the release of her newest music video today "Reach You".
Shot on location at the historic JC League House in Galveston Texas the three minute twenty one second digital production is making its debut on You Tube now.
Filmed and edited by JayChay Productions the video features both Mia Suzanne Walker and celloist Kyle Tryk.
Mia comments, "Live videos (as opposed to using stock footage) can be a challenge with so many dynamics in the mix but I feel that this one came together beautifully!"

In addition Suzanne's "Ice & Fire" audio album is up for Grammy consideration as Academy members began voting October 13th.
Ever on the move Ms. Walker announces three October show dates starting tonight in greater Houston. (visit Suzanne's official website) Suzanne also presents her annual holiday music selections to radio today.






