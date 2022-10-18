Swedish Skate Punk Legends No Fun At All Drop New Album 'Seventh Wave'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Founded in 1991, split up and reunited over the years, the new album is their first since 2018. The Swedes have kept us waiting for new material for four long years, but now the time has finally come. The punk rock veterans have released their new record exclusively on SBÄM. Even after more than 30 years of history, No Fun At All are far from running out of ideas.Founded in 1991 in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, NFAA quickly found their own punk sound and made a name for themselves far beyond the borders of Sweden. Along with Millencolin and Satanic Surfers, they became, and still are, one of Sweden's biggest punk bands. No Fun At All proved with Vision (1993) that a debut EP can sell over 25,000 copies. This was followed by studio albums such as No Straight Angles (1994), Out of Bounds (1995) and even a best-of album in 2002 with Master Celebrations.After several breakups and reunions, No Fun At All are as good as ever. With Seventh Wave they show that they are still the Master Celebrators of punk rock. The Swedes have stayed true to their sound without losing momentum. The pre-released singles have created anticipation for the album and show that Seventh Wave fits perfectly into the band's previous catalog. The themes of the songs are wide-ranging, from singer Ingemar's life on the family farm (It's Not a problem) to criticism of the Swedish royals (See the Splendor). Holding on to things that are no longer so is also addressed. The third single Dead and Gone, is according to Jansson "Set as a play that you don't know if there's any audience there to see". With Seventh Wave, No Fun At All prove that they are rightfully one of Sweden's biggest punk bands.Track list:Tear Me DownEvery Single ScreenSee the SplendorIt's Not a ProblemSmart You OutWonderlandDead and GoneEverything's Gonna Be AlrightTime for Devotion Heart and SoulShine Future Days, Future Nights



