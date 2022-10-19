|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Thomas Cole & Nathanael Hall Get Set For New Single 'Free Fallin'
Hot Songs Around The World
Snap
Rosa Linn
177 entries in 17 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
274 entries in 22 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
703 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
175 entries in 12 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
303 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
81 entries in 23 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
173 entries in 25 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
178 entries in 18 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
182 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
253 entries in 16 charts
Most read news of the week
Queen Rediscovered Track Featuring Freddie Mercury "Face It Alone" Arrives As A Digital Single Release Today
Bruce Springsteen Unveils His Take On Soul Gem "Nightshift" From New Album 'Only The Strong Survive' (November 11)
Ozzy Osbourne And Omaze Give Away Custom Dodge Demon By SpeedKore In Support Of Save The Music Foundation
Black Adam (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) By Grammy Award-Winning Composer Lorne Balfe Now Available
Red Hot Chili Peppers Second Full-Length Studio Album Of 2022 "Return Of The Dream Canteen," Available Everywhere Now
Chinese And German Musicians Join Hands To Celebrate The 50th Anniversary Of China-Germany Diplomatic Relations - CMG Europe
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers' Bestselling Greatest Hits Collection Now Available In Immersive Dolby Atmos