Thomas Cole & Nathanael Hall Get Set For New Single 'Free Fallin'

www.facebook.com/thomasbcole New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New-York singer-songwriter and model Thomas Cole is back with his new single, 'Free Fallin', which features newcomer to the scene, Nathanael Hall. It is a song that follows a succession of highly praised releases that Thomas has released and it will be available on the 21st of October! Thomas and Nathanael create an electro-pop sonic soundscape which is impossible to overlook. To such an extent, by the time you have finished tapping along to the catchy bass riff and drum cadence, you will feel as if you have just finished an intense workout. Also, with the adrenaline racing from the beginning to the end, the track presents a series of unexpected twists and turns, with a refrain arriving that has an earworm aesthetic that will stay with you long after it has finished! Thomas said about the release: "Every time we fail or get rejected, it hurts, right? We allow ourselves to be vulnerable, laying our cards on the table, trying to convince someone with power that we are worthy, to wind up right back where we started... it hurts. And as artists, we put ourselves in that situation ALL. THE. TIME. It's masochistic putting ourselves through that kind of emotional turmoil over and over again... but we have a dream! And we will keep exposing ourselves to failure until we succeed."He continued: "I teamed up with my friend, Nathanael Hall, on this song to tell a story about all the dreamers who maybe haven't "made it" yet, but are in limbo trying to put those missing pieces together. They need to get to where they ultimately want to go. It's a song about resilience, determination, and finding your faith. Trust what you can't see - believing that the universe will guide you towards your destiny."2022 has seen Thomas Cole gain attention from some of the world's most coveted media outlets, radio stations, and playlists. Also, even though Thomas is rapidly climbing up the musical echelon, he is still as fresh and as hungry as ever to quench the thirst of all those who relish their music served with energy, passion, and charisma! So lets' get this party started, 'Free Fallin' by Thomas Cole will be out, accompanied by a music video, on the 21st of October.open.spotify.com/artist/0FmnZIsXO4mN6frd6d1Nvpwww.iamthomascole.comwww.instagram.com/iamthomascolewww.facebook.com/thomasbcole



