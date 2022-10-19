New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
ASCAP, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, today announces the winners of the ASCAP London Music
Awards 2022, which take place on @ASCAP social media, shining a light on incredible British songwriting and composing talent for their continued U.S. success this year.
Winners include collaborators Neave Applebaum & Lewis Thompson, the co-writers behind a host of Joel Corry
hits, who take home three awards including Songwriter of the Year, while famed Bollywood composer Mithoon
wins two awards for drill smash "Whoopty. Other music creators recognised include Lewis Capaldi, MNEK, DJ/producer David
Morales and a host of composers for film and TV including Jonny Greenwood
The winners will be honoured on the @ASCAP Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and @ASCAPLondon Instagram during 18 and 19 October 2022 beginning at 10AM BST. ASCAP will share exclusive photos and videos from the winners as part of the virtual event.
It's been a huge few years for ASCAP London Songwriter of the Year winners, collaborators Neave Applebaum & Lewis Thompson. They take home two Winning Hot Dance/Electronic Song awards for their work on smash hits by star DJ Joel Corry, who is fresh off several BRIT nominations and appearances in Love Island and Tomorrowland. The first comes alongside co-writers MNEK, Robert Harvey, Leo Kalyan and Lewis Thompson for chart-topper "Head and Heart," which wins its second ASCAP London Music
Award having spent more than 10 weeks at #1 in the UK. "Bed" by Joel Corry, Raye and David
Guetta earns them their second Winning Hot Dance/Electronic Song award, taking them to a haul of three in total. Applebaum and Thompson will share thanks for their wins in a short video as part of the ASCAP Awards.
Featuring a prominent sample of "Sanam Re" by Indian film composer Mithoon, "Whoopty
" became a chart-topping hit for drill rapper CJ. "Whoopty
" wins Mithoon
two awards for Song of the Year and Top Streaming Song, demonstrating the power of creative sampling in modern songwriting.
The influence of TikTok is evident in this year's winners list, with many enjoying viral success. "Put Your Records On
" by Corinne Bailey Rae
gains a Winning Hot 100 award for co-writers John Beck and Steve Crisanthou, re-entering the charts after a cover version by Ritt Momney
went viral on TikTok. Other Winning Hot 100 awards go to Chris Arnold, Rick Boardman, Pablo
Bowman Navarro, David Martin
and Geoff Morrow for "Leave Before You Love Me
" (by Marshmello
and the Jonas Brothers); legendurybeatz and Legendury Beatz for "Essence (Remix)" (Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber
and Tems) and James
'Boy Matthews' Norton and Cleo Tighe for their work on "One Too Many
" (Keith Urban and P!nk).
Last year's Songwriter of the Year, Lewis Capaldi, is back amongst the winners alongside Corey Sanders, taking home a Winning Hot Dance/Electronic Award for their work on "Lasting Lover
" (by Sigala
and James
Arthur). Meanwhile, James
'Yami' Bell takes home the Top Hot Dance/Electronic Song award for "The Business
" (by Tiësto). Other Winning Hot Dance/Electronic Song awards are picked up by Teemu Brunila for "Don't Be Shy
" (Tiësto and Karol
G); David
Morales and Handel Tucker for "In Da Getto" (J Balvin and Skrillex); Dan Caplen and Gez O'Connell for "Paradise
" (Medusa ft. Dermot Kennedy); Ross Campbell for "Friday
" (Riton and Nightcrawlers
feat. Mufasa and Hypeman) and Frederik
'SIBA' Castenschiold Eichen and Sakima for "You" (by Regard, Troye Sivan
and Tate McRae).
ASCAP also recognises the best composers in the worlds of film and television with 11 awards. Top Box Office Film of the Year goes to Joby Talbot's work on the delightfully charming Sing 2. Other Top Box Office Film awards go to Radiohead
multi-instrumentalist and accomplished film composer Jonny Greenwood
for his work on Spencer and Christopher
Benstead for Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man.
Television continues to go from strength to strength, and this year the award for Top Network Series goes to Julian Gingell and Barry Stone for the classic and well-loved American Idol. Top Cable Series goes to Louise
Dowd, Jason Tarver and Marc Williams for the reality TV sensation Married At First Sight; and finally, Top Streaming Series & Film awards go to composers including Natalie
Holt for Loki, Marius
de Vries for Coda, Arthur Sharpe for The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Lucy Railton for False Positive and Marc Canham for I Care A Lot.
ASCAP London Music Awards 2022.
Awards 2022.