News
Jazz 19/10/2022

Makaya McCraven Talks With WBUR's 'Here & Now'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Makaya McCraven was on WBUR's Here & Now to talk with producer Chris Bentley about his new album, In These Times, released on International Anthem / Nonesuch / XL Recordings last month. "A lot of the music I write, I write at the piano first," McCraven says. "But then also sometimes I am writing in more technological ways, where I might be sampling myself or something that happened. And then it's like, 'how do I put this all together? How do I make it cohesive?' And then that becomes a hurdle, and the hurdle becomes a space for me to become creative." You can hear their conversation here:

McCraven kicked off his North American fall tour featuring music from the new album over the weekend. The shows continue in Colorado, Oregon, California, Washington, and New Mexico, culminating at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles on October 30. See below for details and tickets below; for all the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.

MAKAYA MCCRAVEN ON TOUR:
2022:
Oct 17 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Oct 18 Lulu's Downstairs Manitou Springs, CO
Oct 19 Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Oct 21 Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Oct 23 The Independent San Francisco, CA
Oct 25 Earshot Jazz at Nectar Lounge Seattle, WA
Oct 27 Kuumbwa Jazz Center Santa Cruz, CA
Oct 28 The Outpost Albuquerque, NM
Oct 29 Musical Instrument Museum Phoenix, AZ
Oct 30 Jazz Is Dead at The Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA

2023:
Feb 5 Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
Mar 30 Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TN






