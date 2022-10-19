Singer/Songwriter Melissa Sanley Presents Her New Studio Album 'Ladylight'





Themes include the fight for justice, freedom and equality, as well as the universal need for human connection. With her uplifting, positive outlook, Melissa's own "ladylight" shines through on every song, bringing hope and transformation to her listeners.



This "Positive Pop" album is the result of three years of work, including material recorded at Power Station at BerkleeNYC.



The album launch will be accompanied by several videos recorded in London, the city where Melissa Sanley first premiered many of the songs.



Gifted with an exceptionally powerful voice and boundless energy, singer-songwriter Melissa Sanley thrills audiences with emotional intensity and uplifting messages, in a style she calls Positive Pop.

Melissa's talents have attracted strong notice from the public, critics and the international press in New York, London and Japan. She currently travels between



Finally now Melissa celebrates the launch of her impressive studio album, "Ladylight" — 11 powerful songs based on true stories, lived by the artist and captured with energy and sensitivity.



Melissa's creative and versatile nature has led the New York press to describe her as the "Queen of Arts."



Melissa Sanley is currently hard at work on many other projects, including her new stage show, "Song of My Soul." The first preview of the concert series in London quickly sold out. In addition to composing her own songs with her NYC and European crew, Melissa Sanley has performed and collaborated with internationally renowned artists, including two co-writes with 3-time Grammy winner Nile Rodgers (CHIC).



Melissa also dedicates her talents to raising awareness for charitable foundations and associations. "Staying true to my principles, working towards a well-defined goal and giving to others are the foundation of life." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Melissa Sanley has just released her latest studio album, "LADYLIGHT," on Sanley Records. The 11 songs featured on "LADYLIGHT" reflect true stories in the life of the artist. Together they deliver powerful messages overflowing with energy and sensitivity, illuminating the many colors of Melissa's unique lyrical and vocal talents.Themes include the fight for justice, freedom and equality, as well as the universal need for human connection. With her uplifting, positive outlook, Melissa's own "ladylight" shines through on every song, bringing hope and transformation to her listeners.This "Positive Pop" album is the result of three years of work, including material recorded at Power Station at BerkleeNYC.The album launch will be accompanied by several videos recorded in London, the city where Melissa Sanley first premiered many of the songs.Gifted with an exceptionally powerful voice and boundless energy, singer-songwriter Melissa Sanley thrills audiences with emotional intensity and uplifting messages, in a style she calls Positive Pop.Melissa's talents have attracted strong notice from the public, critics and the international press in New York, London and Japan. She currently travels between Europe and New York — the city that inspires much of her material. Among other successes, the video of Melissa's first single, " My Time ", was shot in Times Square, and "We Are the Future" was filmed in Central Park. Melissa followed up these early releases with her unstoppable album, "The Best In Us".Finally now Melissa celebrates the launch of her impressive studio album, "Ladylight" — 11 powerful songs based on true stories, lived by the artist and captured with energy and sensitivity.Melissa's creative and versatile nature has led the New York press to describe her as the "Queen of Arts." Others publications have praised her this way: "Melissa Sanley conquers the audience," "Powerful voice with heart" and "Fascinating voice, and powerful stage presence."Melissa Sanley is currently hard at work on many other projects, including her new stage show, "Song of My Soul." The first preview of the concert series in London quickly sold out. In addition to composing her own songs with her NYC and European crew, Melissa Sanley has performed and collaborated with internationally renowned artists, including two co-writes with 3-time Grammy winner Nile Rodgers (CHIC).Melissa also dedicates her talents to raising awareness for charitable foundations and associations. "Staying true to my principles, working towards a well-defined goal and giving to others are the foundation of life."



