Bryan Adams & John Cleese Share 'Kick Ass' Music Video

The new collection follows a number of other releases from the Canadian superstar this year. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams has launched the new official music video for the song, 'Kick Ass' off his new studio album, So Happy It Hurts, released earlier this year via BMG.Directed by Adams, the video features an opening monologue by legendary British actor/comedian John Cleese.On October 28 Adams will release, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) - a 2CD set featuring his latest studio album. The package includes a second disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits paired with So Happy It Hurts.Earlier this year Melanie C joined Adams to record a new video for their re-recorded version of the classic duet 'When You're Gone' which features on the Classic album, paired with So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe).The new collection follows a number of other releases from the Canadian superstar this year.



