Texas Americana Artist Mia Suzanne Walker

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Houston Texas is the home of Mia Suzanne Walker who approaches fan growth one fan at a time. One comes to learn that it is the intimacy of bringing original songs to individuals and couples that lights up Suzanne's stage presence. Suzanne shares, "Who doesn't like the thrill of performing in a major arena or music festival but it's tough to beat the one on one performances that listening rooms and coffee shops provide." Mia should know as her week in and week out schedule is made up of notable coffee shops and listening rooms in Texas.

Many times Mia has invited other well known singer/songwriters to join her on stage for a song or two. Interested? Just call her, who knows? Mia's music is available on all of today's popular sites such as Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon and can be heard on terrestrial radio stations around the world. However, it's the personalized autographed CDs that are handed out at her performances that make Suzanne's day. "I write my music to share and when someone takes the time out of their day to be with me I am more than a little humbled. On my breaks I am able to talk to many of them and when they ask for a CD I am able to write something between us, something a bit more personal on the cover."

It is this one on one personal connection that comes naturally to Mia and over time has developed quite the following. Most recently the Americana songwriter released her new "Ice & Fire" album and it has been accepted internationally by radio show hosts worldwide. Mia's audience now stretches internationally, she just wishes she was sharing her music with them one on one. "Ice and Fire" was recorded in the famed Lucky Run Studio with President Michael Mikulka handling the engineering with Mia producing. Grammy award winner James Hoover was chosen for the mixing and Nick Landis for mastering as the icing on the cake.

The result is one fantastic nine track release. "Ice & Fire" exemplifies roots music at its best as it captures the spirit and tone of Americana, Country, and Blues all within one collection of nine originals. When asked about the future Mia responded with a smile and said that she hopes to be on bigger stages in the near future but she also hopes to always be performing in the smaller more intimate coffee shops and listening rooms too.

You can learn more about Suzanne at: Suzanne's Band (suzannesband.com)






