Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album, 2023 Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
After making his eagerly-awaited return last month and rocketing straight to the top of the UK singles chart with 'Forget Me', making it his third UK number 1, Lewis Capaldi
today announces his brand new record Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly
Sent - out May 19th 2023 on EMI Records/ Universal Music. It is the follow up to his debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which was the biggest selling UK album of both 2019 & 2020.
From announcing the single via a TikTok live stream during the closing night of his two sold-out London's O2 Arena
shows, 'Forget Me' arrived with high anticipation from the start, and was shortly followed by a true spectacle of a music video that saw Lewis re-enact Wham's 1983 hit 'Club Tropicana' shot-for-shot. The song - now silver certified, and approaching 100 million streams globally - made him just the third artist this year to have a single go straight in at Number 1 in its first week, alongside Harry Styles
('As It Was') and Dave ('Starlight') and is still sitting in the UK top 3.
So, for album two, the idea is simple but potent: to go in and do the exact same thing. No bells, whistles or starry featured vocalists, and no ruinously expensive stays in distant studios. Like it was on the first album, straight-up, full-force honesty. "I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself." says Lewis. "The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss."
He soon found a groove that suited him just fine, with a recording setup of just a small interface, laptop, speakers, and a Shure SM7B vocal mic. "I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them's on almost every song."
It's safe to say that debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was a success. Selling over 10 million copies worldwide, the album propelled Capaldi from bedroom musician to superstar. Few have seen a debut release quite like it, becoming the biggest selling UK album of 2019 & 2020, spawning two UK number 1 singles and a number 1 smash hit on both sides of the globe in 'Someone You Loved', as well as bagging a few BRITs and a Grammy nomination along the way.
After selling out headline shows to hundreds of thousands across the continents, Lewis sold out London's SSE Arena
Wembley ahead of his debut album release, making him one of the first artists to ever achieve such a feat. Just this summer, he re-emerged to headline his first ever festivals, on top of two rapturous sold out nights at London's O2 Arena
last month. He will now take to the road next year for a full arena headline tour across the UK & Europe. Pre-sale on Oct 26th, and general sale on Oct 28th.
If his first album made him an international star, with his second it's nothing less than superstardom that beckons. Fans across the world have connected with 'Forget Me' in their droves, showing that the insatiable appetite for Capaldi burns as bright as ever.
"I'm ready," he concludes, champing at the bit to get back out there, "and so are the songs."
JANUARY
Sat 14th Leeds, First Direct Arena
Mon 16th Sheffield, Utilita Arena
Wed 18th Manchester, AO Arena
Thu 19th Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Sat 21st Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Mon 23 Aberdeen, P&J Live
Tue 24th Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Thu 26th Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Fri 27th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 29th Belfast, SSE Arena
Mon 30th Dublin, 3Arena
FEBRUARY
Wed 1st Cardiff, International Arena
Mon 13th Warsaw, Torwar - Poland
Tue 14th Vienna, Stadthalle - Austria
Thu 16th Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Germany
Fri 17th Prague, O2 Arena
- Czech Republic
Sun 19th Hamburg, Barclays Arena
- Germany
Tue 21st Frankfurt, Festhalle - Germany
Thu 23rd Antwerp, Sportpaleis - Belgium
Sat 25th Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - Netherlands
Sun 26th Paris, Accor Arena
- France
Tue 28th Cologne, Lanxess Arena
- Germany
MARCH
Thu 2nd Copenhagen, Royal Arena
- Denmark
Fri 3rd Oslo, Spektrum - Norway
Sun 5th Stockholm, Avicii Arena
- Sweden
Tue 7th Zurich, Hallenstadion - Switzerland
Wed 8th Milan, Mediolanum Forum - Italy
Fri 10th Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi - Spain
Sat 11th Madrid, WiZink Center - Spain
Tue 14th Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle - Germany
Wed 15th Munich, Olympiahalle - Germany
Biggest Selling UK Album Of Both 2019 & 2020
x5 Top 10 Singles & x3 Number 1's
Longest Running Consecutive Weeks In Top 10 UK Album Chart For Solo Artist Album (77 Weeks)
'Someone You Loved' More Weeks In Top 10 Than Any Song EVER By British Act
Biggest Selling Single Of 2019
Biggest Streamed Week 1 Debut Album Of All Time
x2 BRIT Award Winner & GRAMMY™️ Nominee
x5 UK Official Top 10 Singles including 2 x UK Official Number 1 Singles
x5 Billboard Top 10 Singles including Number 1 Single 'Someone You Loved'
x5 Consecutive No 1 US Radio
Airplay Singles ('Someone You Loved' & 'Before You Go')
Over 25 Billion Worldwide Streams.