Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album, 2023 Tour Dates





From announcing the single via a TikTok live stream during the closing night of his two sold-out London's O2



So, for album two, the idea is simple but potent: to go in and do the exact same thing. No bells, whistles or starry featured vocalists, and no ruinously expensive stays in distant studios. Like it was on the first album, straight-up, full-force honesty. "I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself." says Lewis. "The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss."



He soon found a groove that suited him just fine, with a recording setup of just a small interface, laptop, speakers, and a Shure SM7B vocal mic. "I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them's on almost every song."



It's safe to say that debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was a success. Selling over 10 million copies worldwide, the album propelled Capaldi from bedroom musician to superstar. Few have seen a debut release quite like it, becoming the biggest selling UK album of 2019 & 2020, spawning two UK number 1 singles and a number 1 smash hit on both sides of the globe in 'Someone You Loved', as well as bagging a few BRITs and a Grammy nomination along the way.



After selling out headline shows to hundreds of thousands across the continents, Lewis sold out London's SSE



If his first album made him an international star, with his second it's nothing less than superstardom that beckons. Fans across the world have connected with 'Forget Me' in their droves, showing that the insatiable appetite for Capaldi burns as bright as ever.

"I'm ready," he concludes, champing at the bit to get back out there, "and so are the songs."



JANUARY

Sat 14th Leeds, First Direct Arena

Mon 16th Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Wed 18th Manchester, AO Arena

Thu 19th Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sat 21st Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Mon 23 Aberdeen, P&J Live

Tue 24th Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Thu 26th Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Fri 27th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 29th Belfast, SSE Arena

Mon 30th Dublin, 3Arena



FEBRUARY

Wed 1st Cardiff, International Arena

Mon 13th Warsaw, Torwar - Poland

Tue 14th Vienna, Stadthalle - Austria

Thu 16th Berlin, Mercedes-Benz

Fri 17th Prague, O2

Sun 19th Hamburg, Barclays

Tue 21st Frankfurt, Festhalle - Germany

Thu 23rd Antwerp, Sportpaleis - Belgium

Sat 25th Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - Netherlands

Sun 26th Paris, Accor

Tue 28th Cologne, Lanxess



MARCH

Thu 2nd Copenhagen, Royal

Fri 3rd Oslo, Spektrum - Norway

Sun 5th Stockholm,

Tue 7th Zurich, Hallenstadion - Switzerland

Wed 8th Milan, Mediolanum Forum - Italy

Fri 10th Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi - Spain

Sat 11th Madrid, WiZink Center - Spain

Tue 14th Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle - Germany

Wed 15th Munich, Olympiahalle - Germany



Biggest Selling UK Album Of Both 2019 & 2020

x5 Top 10 Singles & x3 Number 1's

Longest Running Consecutive Weeks In Top 10 UK Album Chart For Solo Artist Album (77 Weeks)

'Someone You Loved' More Weeks In Top 10 Than Any Song EVER By British Act

Biggest Selling Single Of 2019

Biggest Streamed Week 1 Debut Album Of All Time

x2 BRIT Award Winner & GRAMMY™️ Nominee

x5 UK Official Top 10 Singles including 2 x UK Official Number 1 Singles

x5 Billboard Top 10 Singles including Number 1 Single 'Someone You Loved'

x5 Consecutive No 1 US

Over 25 Billion Worldwide Streams. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After making his eagerly-awaited return last month and rocketing straight to the top of the UK singles chart with 'Forget Me', making it his third UK number 1, Lewis Capaldi today announces his brand new record Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent - out May 19th 2023 on EMI Records/ Universal Music. It is the follow up to his debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which was the biggest selling UK album of both 2019 & 2020.From announcing the single via a TikTok live stream during the closing night of his two sold-out London's O2 Arena shows, 'Forget Me' arrived with high anticipation from the start, and was shortly followed by a true spectacle of a music video that saw Lewis re-enact Wham's 1983 hit 'Club Tropicana' shot-for-shot. The song - now silver certified, and approaching 100 million streams globally - made him just the third artist this year to have a single go straight in at Number 1 in its first week, alongside Harry Styles ('As It Was') and Dave ('Starlight') and is still sitting in the UK top 3.So, for album two, the idea is simple but potent: to go in and do the exact same thing. No bells, whistles or starry featured vocalists, and no ruinously expensive stays in distant studios. Like it was on the first album, straight-up, full-force honesty. "I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself." says Lewis. "The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss."He soon found a groove that suited him just fine, with a recording setup of just a small interface, laptop, speakers, and a Shure SM7B vocal mic. "I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them's on almost every song."It's safe to say that debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was a success. Selling over 10 million copies worldwide, the album propelled Capaldi from bedroom musician to superstar. Few have seen a debut release quite like it, becoming the biggest selling UK album of 2019 & 2020, spawning two UK number 1 singles and a number 1 smash hit on both sides of the globe in 'Someone You Loved', as well as bagging a few BRITs and a Grammy nomination along the way.After selling out headline shows to hundreds of thousands across the continents, Lewis sold out London's SSE Arena Wembley ahead of his debut album release, making him one of the first artists to ever achieve such a feat. Just this summer, he re-emerged to headline his first ever festivals, on top of two rapturous sold out nights at London's O2 Arena last month. He will now take to the road next year for a full arena headline tour across the UK & Europe. Pre-sale on Oct 26th, and general sale on Oct 28th.If his first album made him an international star, with his second it's nothing less than superstardom that beckons. Fans across the world have connected with 'Forget Me' in their droves, showing that the insatiable appetite for Capaldi burns as bright as ever."I'm ready," he concludes, champing at the bit to get back out there, "and so are the songs."JANUARYSat 14th Leeds, First Direct ArenaMon 16th Sheffield, Utilita ArenaWed 18th Manchester, AO ArenaThu 19th Liverpool, M&S Bank ArenaSat 21st Newcastle, Utilita ArenaMon 23 Aberdeen, P&J LiveTue 24th Glasgow, OVO HydroThu 26th Birmingham, Utilita ArenaFri 27th Nottingham, Motorpoint ArenaSun 29th Belfast, SSE ArenaMon 30th Dublin, 3ArenaFEBRUARYWed 1st Cardiff, International ArenaMon 13th Warsaw, Torwar - PolandTue 14th Vienna, Stadthalle - AustriaThu 16th Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena - GermanyFri 17th Prague, O2 Arena - Czech RepublicSun 19th Hamburg, Barclays Arena - GermanyTue 21st Frankfurt, Festhalle - GermanyThu 23rd Antwerp, Sportpaleis - BelgiumSat 25th Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - NetherlandsSun 26th Paris, Accor Arena - FranceTue 28th Cologne, Lanxess Arena - GermanyMARCHThu 2nd Copenhagen, Royal Arena - DenmarkFri 3rd Oslo, Spektrum - NorwaySun 5th Stockholm, Avicii Arena - SwedenTue 7th Zurich, Hallenstadion - SwitzerlandWed 8th Milan, Mediolanum Forum - ItalyFri 10th Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi - SpainSat 11th Madrid, WiZink Center - SpainTue 14th Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle - GermanyWed 15th Munich, Olympiahalle - GermanyBiggest Selling UK Album Of Both 2019 & 2020x5 Top 10 Singles & x3 Number 1'sLongest Running Consecutive Weeks In Top 10 UK Album Chart For Solo Artist Album (77 Weeks)'Someone You Loved' More Weeks In Top 10 Than Any Song EVER By British ActBiggest Selling Single Of 2019Biggest Streamed Week 1 Debut Album Of All Timex2 BRIT Award Winner & GRAMMY™️ Nomineex5 UK Official Top 10 Singles including 2 x UK Official Number 1 Singlesx5 Billboard Top 10 Singles including Number 1 Single 'Someone You Loved'x5 Consecutive No 1 US Radio Airplay Singles ('Someone You Loved' & 'Before You Go')Over 25 Billion Worldwide Streams.



