GoGo Morrow Unveils Debut EP Ready Produced By Harmony "H-Money" Samuels

After years of dedication to her craft, and full support of her hometown, the next move was to Los Angeles. Upon relocating to Los Angeles, the singer/songwriter connected with B.O.E. Records CEO, founder and mega-producer Harmony "H-Money" Samuels (Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Maroon 5, Ella Mai) and the two began to work together. GoGo eventually caught the attention of multi-media mogul New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, breakout Philly-born R&B artist GoGo Morrow releases her major label debut EP READY. The anticipated project produced by mega-producer Harmony "H-Money" Samuels is out now via B.O.E. Records/ Universal Music, in partnership with multi-media mogul Kenya Barris' (Black-ish, #blackAF, Cheaper By The Dozen) label venture, Khalabo Music/Interscope Records. On the release, Morrow shared, "I'm so excited to introduce the world to my new EP! Each song is part of a story that I think many young women and men can relate to; The story of self-discovery and self-love through lessons of love and heartbreak. I wasn't always confident enough to share the complexities of who I am. But now I'm READY!" In addition to the EP release, Morrow also announces Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour dates with Flo Milli and Monaleo kicking off in Atlanta on October 18 and wrapping in Los Angeles on November 16. Morrow also shares the official music video for her lead track, "With You," featuring Symba directed by the late Sebastian Sdaigui. Stay tuned for much more from GoGo Morrow as she positions herself as one of the next talked-about RnB offerings.READY Tracklisting: Nu Nu " featuring Teddy Riley"I.O.U.""In The Way" With You " featuring SymbaOver the past year, GoGo Morrow has set the stage for READY, with previous releases highlighting her sensually smooth vocals and confessional lyrics, bringing that intimate and nostalgic R&B feel. She made her major-label grand introduction in May 2022 with "In The Way," which had a stellar debut, including an electrifying performance at this year's BET Awards - watch here. Her most recent offering, a "unique blend of lust & longing" "I.O.U.," was released in August. Both tracks include production credits by mega-producer Harmony "H-Money" Samuels and visuals directed by the late Sebastian Sdaigui. The EP includes two features from the legendary Teddy Riley and Atlantic Artist Symba. GoGo Morrow's focused collaborations continue to individualize her ever-evolving visual and musical artistry, proving the unstoppable force in her R&B-rooted artistry, further highlighted in her anticipated debut project.GoGo Morrow Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour Dates:Oct 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Center StageOct 21 - Washington, D.C @ The Howard Theater *SOLD OUTOct 24 - New York, NY @ The Irving PlazaOct 29 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club *SOLD OUTOct 31 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's HallNov 1 - Chicago, IL @Avondale Music Hall *SOLD OUTNov 11 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club *SOLD OUTNov 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theater *SOLD OUTThe road to B.O.E. Records for Philly native, GoGo Morrow was one full of risk-taking, hard work, and purposeful alignment. With a track record of touring as a backup singer for artists like Lady Gaga, Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir, GoGo slowly came to realize that her calling was to be a solo artist. She attended the Creative and Performing Arts High School in Philadelphia and received her Bachelor of Arts in Music Business and Performance from Millersville University.GoGo began her solo journey after being discovered by her first manager via YouTube, which led to her being booked for her first hometown show. This was followed by her being booked on stages like the Made in America Festival, The Roots Picnic and as a headliner at the Red Bull Sound Select concert. She also had the opportunity to tour as a supporting act for Danity Kane and Marsha Ambrosius. GoGo made her mark in her hometown of Philadelphia with a sold-out concert at The Theater of Living Arts. Additional highlights include participating in the Monster Ball Concert Special with Lady Gaga on HBO and an appearance on the James Corden show with Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir.After years of dedication to her craft, and full support of her hometown, the next move was to Los Angeles. Upon relocating to Los Angeles, the singer/songwriter connected with B.O.E. Records CEO, founder and mega-producer Harmony "H-Money" Samuels (Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Maroon 5, Ella Mai) and the two began to work together. GoGo eventually caught the attention of multi-media mogul Kenya Barris (creator of "Grown-ish," "Black-ish," #BlackAF), who then partnered with Samuels and his label B.O.E and signed her to his joint venture music label with Interscope Records, Khalabo Music.



