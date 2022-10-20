Americana/Alt-Country Artist Deb Morrison Shares Intimate Video For "Jaded-Live" In Advance Of LA Record Release Show This Saturday, 10/18





The "Jaded - Live" music video was recorded during lockdown and filmed by Nic Capelle of Rockton Road Studios who previously filmed and co-directed recent singles ("The North Fork," "Blackbird," "Salton Sea") and produced THE NORTH FORK. The clip shows a stripped down performance featuring MORRISON on bass, Matt Littell on guitar and



"Jaded is about remembering when you were a dreamer," shares MORRISON. "It's about figuring out a way to rekindle feelings of hope and endless possibility in a complicated world."



Further explaining the track, she states: "The story takes place at my friend's mother's house where we used to hang and talk about all of the things we dreamed of doing one day. It's tough getting up over and over again when life knocks you down. It's about to getting back to where you started, when you had big dreams, and empty pockets."



On THE NORTH FORK, MORRISON blurs the boundaries between alt-country, Americana, and roadhouse rock & roll with cinematic storytelling. Notes Andy Kaufmann in his October 2022 album review in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Americana/alt-country singer-songwriter and bassist DEB MORRISON will celebrate the September 9 release of her debut solo album THE NORTH FORK (Blackbird Record Label) with a special release show in Los Angeles at Hotel Café this Saturday, October 22. In advance of the concert, MORRISON has revealed an intimate video clip for the album's track "Jaded - Live" which was premiered yesterday via AntiMusic.The "Jaded - Live" music video was recorded during lockdown and filmed by Nic Capelle of Rockton Road Studios who previously filmed and co-directed recent singles ("The North Fork," "Blackbird," "Salton Sea") and produced THE NORTH FORK. The clip shows a stripped down performance featuring MORRISON on bass, Matt Littell on guitar and Natalie Capelle on harmony vocals."Jaded is about remembering when you were a dreamer," shares MORRISON. "It's about figuring out a way to rekindle feelings of hope and endless possibility in a complicated world."Further explaining the track, she states: "The story takes place at my friend's mother's house where we used to hang and talk about all of the things we dreamed of doing one day. It's tough getting up over and over again when life knocks you down. It's about to getting back to where you started, when you had big dreams, and empty pockets."On THE NORTH FORK, MORRISON blurs the boundaries between alt-country, Americana, and roadhouse rock & roll with cinematic storytelling. Notes Andy Kaufmann in his October 2022 album review in Music Connection: "You know the way music can elicit tears of joy? The feature-length debut from singer-songwriter Deb Morrison is loaded with such misty-eyed moments. Inhabiting the space between a left-coast country aesthetic and modern Americana, her tunes are as personal as they are delectable.



