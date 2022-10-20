Velvet Chains Share New Single "Time Stood Still" From October 21 EP 'Morbid Dreams'



" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) VELVET CHAINS today have shared their new song "Time Stood Still" and announced the Friday, October 21 release of the six-song EP MORBID DREAMS. Listen to the song-a heavy ballad with the dark stylings that Las Vegas-based hard rock band is becoming known for.https://soundcloud.com/user-138579448/time-stood-still-1/s-jLbKabpck9N"Time Stood Still" was produced, mixed & mastered by Grammy Award-nominated and Juno Award-winning producer Kane Churko (Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Skillet) and recorded at The Hideout Recording in the band's Vegas hometown. Co-written by multi-platinum songwriter Drew Lawrence (Lindsey Stirling, Christina Perri) and the band's bassist/founder Nils Goldschmidt, "Time Stood Still" starts and ends tensely with eerie guitar sounds and possesses an explosive chorus with full-on guitar crunch and searing vocals by frontman Ro Viper, who sings, "I've been going down the darkest path."In addition to "Time Stood Still," MORBID DREAMS features new songs "Hiding From Stars" and " Fade Away " alongside the previously released singles/videos " Last Drop " (launched by AntiMusic), "Can't Win" outlet Terra) and "Back On The Train," debuted by MXDWN which took note of the band's "thunderous riffs, melodious guitars…[and] booming vocals."VELVET CHAINS—consisting of founder Nils Goldschmidt (bass), Brazilian brothers Laurent (lead guitar) and Larry (rhythm guitar) Cassiano, drummer Jason Hope and Chilean-bred lead singer Ro Viper—decided to issue this EP now instead of waiting to release a previously announced second album for next year. "We're proud of these six songs and wanted to get them out there now," says Nils. "At the same time, we're excited about the band's growth and evolution. We want to fully capture that in the studio with the next batch of songs."Armed with heavy riffs, melodic guitars, soaring vocals and driving rhythms, VELVET CHAINS performed this past summer at Rock Fest (Cadott, WI) and Blue Ridge Rock Fest (Alton, VA). They've also opened twice for Todd Kerns (Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, The Age of Electric) at Count's Vamp'd in Vegas and have an ongoing Vegas residency at The Barbershop (The Cosmopolitan).'MORBID DREAMS' Track Listing1 Back on the Train2. Last Drop3. Hiding From Stars4. Can't Win5. Time Stood Still6. Fade AwayEP Credits: Last Drop " (produced, mixed & mastered by Kane Churko), The Hideout Recording. Co-written by Churko, Nils Goldschmidt and Drew Lawrence."Back On The Train" (produced by Darren Trentacoste and James Boldt; mixed and mastered by Tristan Hardin), The Hideout Recording. It was co-written by Nils Goldschmidt, Jason Hope and Drew Lawrence."Can't Win" (produced, mixed & mastered by Kane Churko), The Hideout Recording.It was co-written by Nils Goldschmidt and Drew Lawrence."Time Stood Still" (produced, mixed & mastered by Kane Churko), The Hideout Recording. Written by Drew Lawrence and Nils Goldschmidt"Hiding From Stars" (produced, mixed & mastered by Monster Sound and Picture with producers Darren Trentacoste and James Boldt). Written by Drew Lawrence and Nils Goldschmidt. Fade Away " (produced, mixed & mastered by Monster Sound and Picture in Vegas with Darren Trentacoste and James Boldt). Written by Drew Lawrence, Nils Goldschmidt and Jason Hope.



