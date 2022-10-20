Andrea Bocelli Announces US Tour Dates For February & May 2023





5/21 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center *First performance in 7 years. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today the record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for February and May 2023, featuring shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Sunrise, Tampa, Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl. The tour kicks off on February 9 at Bridgestone Arena with The Nashville Symphony, for their first-ever performance together in Nashville, followed by a show at Smoothie King Center with The Louisiana Philharmonic for the first time in New Orleans. The May show dates include a performance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento with The Sacramento Philharmonic and the tour concludes at Minneapolis for Bocelli's first concert there in seven years. For all upcoming tour routing, please see dates listed below and visit www.andreabocelli.com for more info.The 2023 concerts will feature songs from Bocelli's wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits and famed love songs.For the forthcoming February and May shows, Citi Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public, beginning on Monday, October 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, October 30 at 11:00 p.m. local time via www.citientertainment.com. Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will have access to presale tickets on Wednesday, October 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, October 30 at 11 p.m. local time via www.andreabocelli.com/tickets. General on-sale starts on Monday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local time.Additionally, PBS stations in each market will be airing Bocelli's famed Concerto: One Night in Central Park throughout November and December in support of the 2023 tour. For air dates, check local listings in select cities.The world-renowned artist is currently gearing up for the holiday season, with a new album, A Family Christmas, available this Friday via Decca / Capitol Records the first-ever with his 24-year-old son Matteo Bocelli and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli. Andrea and his family are planning to tour the new music in December across the US for Andrea Bocelli In Concert with eleven new show dates in major cities across the nation, including San Francisco, Las Vegas, Boston, Miami, New York and Columbus. Tickets for the December shows are on sale now at www.andreabocelli.com/tickets. Andrea's US tours are sponsored by global investment firm Stifel.Andrea's emotive and instantly recognizable voice has earned him millions of fans around the world. In April 2020, he broke records with his emotionally charged Music for Hope performance from the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan. His unforgettable Easter performance ranks among the biggest musical livestreams of all-time and the largest simultaneous audience for a classical livestream in YouTube history. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs, seven World Music Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.A Family Christmas - Track Listing1. Do You Hear What I Hear?2. Away in a Manger3. Feliz Navidad4. The First Noël5. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas6. Over the Rainbow7. Buon Natale8. Joy To The World9. The Greatest Gift10. When Christmas Comes to Town11. Happy Xmas (War is Over)12. Il Giorno Piu Speciale13. I'll Be Home For Christmas2022 U.S. Tour12/1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center12/3 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena12/4 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center12/7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse12/8 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena12/10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden12/11 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena12/13 - Long Island, NY - UBS Arena12/14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden12/16 - Savannah, GA - EnMarket Arena12/18 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena2023 U.S. Tour2/9 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *With The Nashville Symphony (first time in Nashville)2/11 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center * With the Louisiana Philharmonic (first time in NOLA)2/14 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live2/16 - Tampa, FL - Amalie *With Opera Tampa Orchestra & Choir5/9 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl5/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl5/12 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center *With the Sacramento Philharmonic5/14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena5/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena5/20 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena5/21 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center *First performance in 7 years.



