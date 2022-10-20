The 1975 Share 'Part Of The Band' Official Live Performance





Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. "Part of the Band" follows The 1975's previous Vevo Official Live Performances of "Oh Caroline" and "Someone To Love." The 1975 previously worked with Vevo in 2017 on Vevo Presents performances of "Somebody Else," "Lostmyhead" and "Medicine."



Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

"We loved working with Vevo on these videos," said The 1975, "they are the perfect extension to our campaign and we are grateful to have so many collaborative partners around us."



The 1975 closely collaborated with Vevo's team to create a completely bespoke set that had the ability to be constantly evolving. "Part of the Band" starts off quietly, with Matty approaching the mic in a tan suit. A pile of dirt can be seen to the left as he raises his hands in front of him, weaving his fingers together to reveal "Part of the Band" written on them.



His hands slowly separate, revealing his face as he stares down the camera with a custom tan backdrop flickering behind him. A slow pan out reveals piles upon piles of soil, along with a seven-piece band and ever-shifting lighting - tan, to gray, to gold and back again. Matty wanders the space, dodging the piles before fading to black.



"We're thrilled to be working with The 1975 again!" says Carl Young, Head of



They were absolute professionals every step of the way - from creative conception, to the actual shoot, post-production and beyond, they've been ready, willing and eager to partner. Close collaboration and enthusiasm truly makes all the difference with these performances, and we're so privileged to have had the opportunity to bring such vibrant, unique performances to their fans."



Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal



Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 26B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.



