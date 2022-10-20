Scottish Band Dancing On Tables Release Debut Full-Length 'Colour In The Grey'



Named as one of Variety Magazine's ''10 Brits To Watch,'' the band's profile continues to rise with stints on Catfish and The Bottlemen's arena tour in 2021, numerous festival appearances, placements in ad campaigns for Schuh x Adidas and Scottish Water, and inclusion on major playlists, such as New

Stream the album here: https://orcd.co/colourinthegrey

Stream "Letters" here: https://youtu.be/RWvW7_7iaxc

Stream "

Watch the "



Of their debut full-length, the band says, "It feels like the last 3 years of our life have all been building up to this album. You can hear the journey that we've been on as a group as you go through the tracks, with stories of love, happiness, loss and frustration sang on top of a sound that we have worked hard to define by combining our original rock influences with our favourite modern music alt-pop styles.



The album is a collection of songs that were put together over a time where as musicians, we were suddenly stuck at home after being used to being on the road for most of the year. Like most people, it was tough for us to stay motivated during this, but working together (remotely) on music was the highlight of each day and left us with over 70 tracks to choose from for this album.

For us, writing and recording this album really was the 'colour in the grey' of every day life at this point."

Dancing On Tables will be playing shows in November and December. See dates below. Tickets: www.dancingontables.co.uk/tickets



"...arena-sized drums punchy guitars and a cracking vocal performance... infectious...Packed with interesting rhythm changes and strong melodic moments, along with some excellent fretwork, it is complex and powerful..."- Backseat Mafia

"Dancing On Tables spin power-pop bliss...a total f*cking earworm."- Vanyaland

"....Guitar-centric breakup rebound bop. It's got to be one of the love anthems of the summer. The track takes off at full throttle and stays at the top of the energy scale throughout."- Riff Magazine



'Colour In The Grey' UK Album Tour Dates:

Nov 23 Manchester- 33 Oldham St.

Nov 24 Birmingham- Muthers Studio

Nov 26 Stockton- Songs From Northern Britain

Nov 30 Leeds- Oporto

Dec 01 Sunderland- Independent

Dec 03 Glasgow- Garage (Attic)



'Colour In The Grey' Track Listing

1. How Do I Get Back to Her

2. Breathe

3. Better Off Friends

4. Sing Along

5. Letters

6. Bubblegum

7. High

8. So What

9. Shock to the System

10. Rollercoaster Love New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scottish band Dancing On Tables have released their debut album 'Colour In The Grey,' via Enci Records (Fences, Kulick, The Joy Formidable).Named as one of Variety Magazine's ''10 Brits To Watch,'' the band's profile continues to rise with stints on Catfish and The Bottlemen's arena tour in 2021, numerous festival appearances, placements in ad campaigns for Schuh x Adidas and Scottish Water, and inclusion on major playlists, such as New Music Friday, The Pop List and Breaking Alternative.Stream the album here: https://orcd.co/colourinthegreyStream "Letters" here: https://youtu.be/RWvW7_7iaxcStream " So What " here: https://orcd.co/dotsowhatWatch the " So What " music video here: https://youtu.be/rL0W5Bfn_WcOf their debut full-length, the band says, "It feels like the last 3 years of our life have all been building up to this album. You can hear the journey that we've been on as a group as you go through the tracks, with stories of love, happiness, loss and frustration sang on top of a sound that we have worked hard to define by combining our original rock influences with our favourite modern music alt-pop styles.The album is a collection of songs that were put together over a time where as musicians, we were suddenly stuck at home after being used to being on the road for most of the year. Like most people, it was tough for us to stay motivated during this, but working together (remotely) on music was the highlight of each day and left us with over 70 tracks to choose from for this album.For us, writing and recording this album really was the 'colour in the grey' of every day life at this point."Dancing On Tables will be playing shows in November and December. See dates below. Tickets: www.dancingontables.co.uk/tickets"...arena-sized drums punchy guitars and a cracking vocal performance... infectious...Packed with interesting rhythm changes and strong melodic moments, along with some excellent fretwork, it is complex and powerful..."- Backseat Mafia"Dancing On Tables spin power-pop bliss...a total f*cking earworm."- Vanyaland"....Guitar-centric breakup rebound bop. It's got to be one of the love anthems of the summer. The track takes off at full throttle and stays at the top of the energy scale throughout."- Riff Magazine'Colour In The Grey' UK Album Tour Dates:Nov 23 Manchester- 33 Oldham St.Nov 24 Birmingham- Muthers StudioNov 26 Stockton- Songs From Northern BritainNov 30 Leeds- OportoDec 01 Sunderland- IndependentDec 03 Glasgow- Garage (Attic)'Colour In The Grey' Track Listing1. How Do I Get Back to Her2. Breathe3. Better Off Friends4. Sing Along5. Letters6. Bubblegum7. High8. So What9. Shock to the System10. Rollercoaster Love



