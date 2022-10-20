NYC-French Duo Frenchy And The Punk Preview 'Zen Ghost' With Latest Siouxsie-Esque Single 'Come In And Play'





Frenchy and the Punk is vocalist, percussionist and lyricist Samantha Stephenson and guitarist-composer Scott Helland, who was co-founder and bassist of Outpatients and also Deep Wound (along with Dinosaur Jr. founders J Mascis and Lou Barlow). Influenced by The Cure, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Blondie, Concrete Blonde and The B52's, the duo thrive in their trademark blend of post-punk and dark folk music.



About 'Come In and Play', Samantha Stephenson says, "I was named after the character in Bewitched. My mom was a fan of the show. It sparked a curiosity and enthusiasm for all things mystical and magical from an early age. I could be quite solitary and eventually dove into a meditation practice. That feeling of going inward and exploring the inner workings of the esoteric realm always felt very comforting."



Earlier, the band released the lead track 'Mon Souvenir', an unapologetically new wave nugget, propelled by chugging acoustic chords, that reflects the album's central theme of transcending 'mind phantoms' - the experiences from the past that linger within all of us.



Dark times make for dark songs. 'Zen Ghost' was written and recorded during the downtime of 2020-2021. Here, the duo's shadowy sound takes an even darker turn. An inward spin, into the pair's previously unexplored personal planes and interpretations of the insanity of our increasingly tumultuous age. But despite its more pronounced moodiness, like the rest of the band's oeuvre, 'Zen Ghost' offers plenty of opportunities to dance in the darkness.



Tapped as one of the Top 25 duos in the US by Yahoo! Music, the freewheeling pair has released numerous recordings, including the acclaimed albums 'Happy Madness' (2010), 'Hey Hey Cabaret' (2012), 'Elephant Uproar' (2013), 'Cartwheels' (2014), 'Bonjour Batfrog' (2014), and 'Hooray Beret' (2019).



French-born, but raised in the UK and USA, Stephenson's study of piano and dance ignited her eventual rejection of corporate conformity and fueled a quest to lead a truly autonomous life through art and music. A son of jazz-loving teachers, Helland grew up in Western Massachusetts and was a vital player on the region's fertile early hardcore punk scene.



Helland and Stephenson met in NYC in 1998, when Stephenson spontaneously jumped on stage to accompany Helland during his solo guitar performance. The artistic union was immediate, powerful and undeniable. The two began to tour with fevered zeal, turning heads with their striking aesthetic, steadily building fervent fans on the mystical-folk/steampunk festival, coffeehouse, convention, and club circuits with their boisterous, revival-like live shows.



'Come in and Play' is now out everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, where 'Mon Souvenir' can also be found. The 'Zen Ghost' album will be released on October 28 and is available for pre-order digitally via Bandcamp and on CD via the band's website.



"Explosive, subdued, confrontational, soothing, spikey, and accessible, an incredible blend of alt-rock shade and alt-folk light" ~ Big Takeover Magazine

"Penetrating psych-soaked post-punk... Brimming with their signature cinematic drama and that unforgettable voice" ~ Global Texan Chronicles

"Bombastic... a happy medium between the sonic atmosphere and thoughtful melancholy of post-punk music and the unmistakable drama of cabaret... as beautifully manic as some of the finest artists on America's early punk' scene" ~ Amplify

"An inspiriting slice of post punk hued, new wave nurtured rock 'n' roll... under the skin and hungrily stirring the imagination in a flash" ~ Top40-Charts.com



All songs written by Samantha Stephenson and Scott Helland

Samantha Stephenson - lyrics, lead vocal, percussion, keyboard

Scott Helland - guitar, bass, drums, backing vocals

Jason Sarubbi - upright bass on 'Church of Sound'

Braxton Bellew - additional electric bass on 'Church of Sound'

Recorded and mixed by Jason Sarubbi at Split Rock Studios, New Paltz, NY

Mastered at The Cage, Coventry UK by

Cover photo by Alice Teeple

Pen and ink drawings by Scott Helland

Album cover design by Scott Helland and Samantha Stephenson



TRACK LIST

1. Mon Souvenir

2. Temple of Sleep

3. If the World Doesn't End First

4. Gear Geist

5. Church of Sound

6. Come In and Play

7. Paradise Found

8. Blood

9. Oxygen

10. I'll See You Again



TOUR DATES:

Oct 08 Poughkeepsie, NY - Gallery 40

Oct 15/16 Shepherdstown, WV - Shepherdstown Fae Festival

Oct 22 Nyack, NY - Prohibition River Live

Oct 28 Baltimore, MD - FaerieCon

Dec 2 Camden/London -

Dec 10 Exeter, UK - Yule Ball

Feb 4/5 Manchester, CT - Stupid Cupid Steampunk Festival

Feb 18/19 Gettsyburg, PA - MythiCon Festival

April 01 Galveston, TX - Galveston Steampunk Festival

April 8-9 Baltimore, MD - Between The Worlds

