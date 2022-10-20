Sugartin Releases New Project "Dance"



https://exlove.bandcamp.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sugartin, Stuttgart synth pop duo - Iris and Daniel Varga - with new output on Exlove records.Again, they apply their recipe of trilingualism. The opener in German is irresistible and leaves no chance to escape dancing. It continues with the question after the " Last Dance " - a groovy reminiscence of the seventies and disco music. "L'Illumination" rounds off the experience with soft French vibes.Sugartin left the guitars at home this time. Instead, powerful synth sounds and blaring drum computer beats dominate.The EP is about early love, silly dreams and wasted opportunities. The songs can be described as softy pop with beautiful melodies with much reverb and a little vocoder action.Tracklist:1.Immmer2. Last Dance3. L'Illuminationhttps://soundcloud.com/sugartinhttps://www.instagram.com/sugartin.music/https://www.facebook.com/sugartinhttps://exlove.bandcamp.com/



