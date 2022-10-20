Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 20/10/2022

Sugartin Releases New Project "Dance"

Sugartin Releases New Project "Dance"

Hot Songs Around The World

Glimpse Of Us
Joji
179 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
171 entries in 12 charts
Snap
Rosa Linn
173 entries in 17 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
249 entries in 16 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
169 entries in 25 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
270 entries in 22 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
699 entries in 28 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
77 entries in 23 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
300 entries in 22 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
176 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sugartin, Stuttgart synth pop duo - Iris and Daniel Varga - with new output on Exlove records.
Again, they apply their recipe of trilingualism. The opener in German is irresistible and leaves no chance to escape dancing. It continues with the question after the "Last Dance" - a groovy reminiscence of the seventies and disco music. "L'Illumination" rounds off the experience with soft French vibes.
Sugartin left the guitars at home this time. Instead, powerful synth sounds and blaring drum computer beats dominate.
The EP is about early love, silly dreams and wasted opportunities. The songs can be described as softy pop with beautiful melodies with much reverb and a little vocoder action.

Tracklist:
1.Immmer
2. Last Dance
3. L'Illumination
https://soundcloud.com/sugartin
https://www.instagram.com/sugartin.music/
https://www.facebook.com/sugartin
https://exlove.bandcamp.com/






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0109370 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019571781158447 secs