The Lone Bellow Release New Single "Unicorn"; Announce Second Leg Of US Headline Tour

After sketching the album's 11 songs in a nearby church, the band holed up for eight weeks at Orbison's house on Old Hickory Lake along with longtime bassist Jason Pipkin and drummer Julian Dorio. Co-produced by guitarist Brian Elmquist and Jacob Sooter, Love Songs for Losers also finds singer/multi-instrumentalist Kanene Donehey Pipkin taking the reins as vocal producer, expertly harnessing the rarefied vocal magic they've continually brought to stages around the world. The triumph of completing their first self-produced album marks the start of a thrilling new chapter in the band's journey. With the release of Love Songs For Losers, their most expansive and eclectic body of work yet, the beloved Nashville-by-way-of-Brooklyn trio feel newly emboldened to create without limits.



In addition to the new album, catch Zach and his wife Stacy as they star in the new TV series The Williams Family Cabin. Created by Chip &



*supporting Maren Morris. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Nashville-based trio The Lone Bellow released their new single "Unicorn." The latest track to release from their forthcoming album Love Songs for Losers (out November 4th through Dualtone Music Group), "Unicorn" unfolds with a cascade of heavenly melodies as lead singer Zach Williams offers up an unabashed outpouring of affection. He stated, "'Unicorn' is a stumbling, but honest love letter to my wife Stacy after her miraculous recovery from paralysis - 'I was kind of thinking I could tell you my feelings / sit you down and wreck you with some words that are pretty / I could say I love you but it's such a bore / I think God made a unicorn.'"The Lone Bellow also recently announced the second leg of their extensive nationwide headline tour, which will take them through Austin's Paramount Theatre, Denver's Ogden Theatre, Seattle's Neptune Theatre, and Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles among many other stops.Throughout their lifespan as a band, The Lone Bellow have cast an indelible spell with their finespun songs of hard truth and unexpected beauty, frequently delivered in hypnotic three-part harmony. In a departure from their past work with elite producers like Aaron Dessner of The National and eight-time Grammy-winner Dave Cobb, the trio struck out on their own for the first time, dreaming up a singular sound encompassing everything from arena-ready rock anthems to gorgeously sprawling Americana tunes. Recorded at the possibly haunted former home of the legendary Roy Orbison, the resulting Love Songs For Losers is an intimate meditation on the pain and joy and ineffable wonder of being human, at turns heartbreaking, irreverent, and sublimely transcendent.After sketching the album's 11 songs in a nearby church, the band holed up for eight weeks at Orbison's house on Old Hickory Lake along with longtime bassist Jason Pipkin and drummer Julian Dorio. Co-produced by guitarist Brian Elmquist and Jacob Sooter, Love Songs for Losers also finds singer/multi-instrumentalist Kanene Donehey Pipkin taking the reins as vocal producer, expertly harnessing the rarefied vocal magic they've continually brought to stages around the world. The triumph of completing their first self-produced album marks the start of a thrilling new chapter in the band's journey. With the release of Love Songs For Losers, their most expansive and eclectic body of work yet, the beloved Nashville-by-way-of-Brooklyn trio feel newly emboldened to create without limits.In addition to the new album, catch Zach and his wife Stacy as they star in the new TV series The Williams Family Cabin. Created by Chip & Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network, first-time renovators Stacy and Zach learn that renovation is full of surprises as they transform a cabin just outside of Nashville into a creative retreat while balancing their full-time jobs and their four kids. The show is produced by York & Wilder and can be seen on Magnolia Network and discovery+. Watch the trailer HERE.Tour Dates:10/19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *10/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *10/22 - Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House10/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall10/26 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall10/27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre10/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue10/29 - St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall11/02 - Louisville, KY @ Bomhard Theatre11/03 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater11/04 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium11/05 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse11/06 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn11/10 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club11/13 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall11/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer11/16 - Portland, ME @ State Theater11/17 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club11/18 - Fairfield, CT @ Warehouse11/19 - Richmond, VA @ The National01/26 - Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater01/27 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre01/28 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater01/29 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall01/31 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon02/02 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre02/03 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre02/04 - Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center02/05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room02/08 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre02/09 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall02/11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore02/14 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater02/15 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ CPAC02/16 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern02/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom*supporting Maren Morris.



