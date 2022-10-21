Melanie MacLaren & Lorkin O'Reilly Captivate With New EP 'Tadpole Emporium'





The duo have already released two singles, 'Clearance Aisle' and 'Sleeping with Headphones,' which give a taste of what to expect from the entire EP. The first emerged on



The two performers, from opposite sides of the Atlantic, create bliss in the ears. They have grown from strength to strength from their initial lockdown conversations and back-and-forth song ideas, combining their unique styles and influences into one melting pot filled with fervour! Melanie MacLaren, originally from New York but now located in Nashville, combines her charming folky technique with that of Lorkin O'Reilly, originally from Edinburgh, who discovered Melanie online while working on his grandmother's house in Scotland.



Poignant in their storytelling, the EP, which consists of four tracks, grips at every turn. The melancholy within the finger-picking guitar is captivating, creating a solid foundation on which the stunning vocal deliveries perch themselves. Also, the poetry enables all to reflect, and Melanie and Lorkin hit home with modern- day narratives about growing up in a world full of pressure.



So, are you ready for some indie folk that will have you glued to its every move? Look no further than 'Tadpole Emporium,' which will be available on all major streaming platforms on October 27th. Also, be sure to witness the magic of the EP in person as the duo make their way across the UK and Ireland in November.



Tour dates:

2nd November Gloucestershire Nailsworth Boys Club

3rd November Liverpool Penny Lane Church

4th November Bristol Bag O Nails

5th November York FortyFive Vinyl Café

11th November Dublin House Show

13th November Belfast Sunflower

open.spotify.com/album/3LAmo7buPnacVykNc2Iho9

melaniemaclaren.com

lorkinoreilly.com

www.instagram.com/melaniemaclaren

www.instagram.com/lorkinoreilly New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Melanie MacLaren and Lorkin O'Reilly will release their first collaborative EP, 'Tadpole Emporium', on October 27th before embarking on a UK tour to celebrate the release, which will take them to over six British counties as well as Ireland.The duo have already released two singles, 'Clearance Aisle' and 'Sleeping with Headphones,' which give a taste of what to expect from the entire EP. The first emerged on September 9th, and the second on October 6th. Both songs have received widespread praise, with the pair's profoundly emotional classic folk vibe sending shivers soaring! Also, 'Sleeping With Headphones' has found its way into Spotify's official Morning Acoustic playlist, with over 1 million regular listeners!The two performers, from opposite sides of the Atlantic, create bliss in the ears. They have grown from strength to strength from their initial lockdown conversations and back-and-forth song ideas, combining their unique styles and influences into one melting pot filled with fervour! Melanie MacLaren, originally from New York but now located in Nashville, combines her charming folky technique with that of Lorkin O'Reilly, originally from Edinburgh, who discovered Melanie online while working on his grandmother's house in Scotland.Poignant in their storytelling, the EP, which consists of four tracks, grips at every turn. The melancholy within the finger-picking guitar is captivating, creating a solid foundation on which the stunning vocal deliveries perch themselves. Also, the poetry enables all to reflect, and Melanie and Lorkin hit home with modern- day narratives about growing up in a world full of pressure.So, are you ready for some indie folk that will have you glued to its every move? Look no further than 'Tadpole Emporium,' which will be available on all major streaming platforms on October 27th. Also, be sure to witness the magic of the EP in person as the duo make their way across the UK and Ireland in November.Tour dates:2nd November Gloucestershire Nailsworth Boys Club3rd November Liverpool Penny Lane Church4th November Bristol Bag O Nails5th November York FortyFive Vinyl Café11th November Dublin House Show13th November Belfast Sunfloweropen.spotify.com/album/3LAmo7buPnacVykNc2Iho9melaniemaclaren.comlorkinoreilly.comwww.instagram.com/melaniemaclarenwww.instagram.com/lorkinoreilly



