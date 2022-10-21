Megadeth Releases A New Chapter From Their Epic Short Film Featuring The Track "Life In Hell"





The rapid-fire onslaught of MEGADETH's "Life in Hell" is one of the heavy-hitting thrash songs on the best-selling album The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! This quintessential MEGADETH track showcases the band's tight musical precision and songwriting prowess - co-written by Dave Mustaine and drummer Dirk Verbeuren, and enhanced with Kiko Loureiro's stylistic six-string flourishes, "Life in Hell" features seamless tempo and time signature shifts as MEGADETH continues to set the bar for modern and classic metal alike.



The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Albums, and Top Hard Rock Albums. The album is the highest charting Megadeth album of all time around the world, also notching #1 in Finland, #2 in Australia, Poland, Switzerland, and Scotland, #3 in the UK, and more.



MEGADETH released The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! via UMe on Sept 2. Featuring twelve new tracks, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! is available on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners, HERE. There is also a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus 7-inch featuring "We'll Be Back" and the unreleased b-side "The Conjuring (Live)." This limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via MEGADETH's official online store, through Sound of Vinyl, Top40-Charts, and uDiscover.



In other MEGADETH news, the band recently announced Rattleheads, a generative art NFT collection drawing on 40 years of the band's iconic mascot, Vic Rattlehead. More info will be announced shortly.

Today, MEGADETH released their new video "Life In Hell" from their new studio album The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! Titled Life In Hell: Chapter IV, the video is the fourth and latest installment of MEGADETH's epic multi-part short film revealing the origins of the band's iconic mascot Vic Rattlehead.




