Dierks Bentley Sets The Scene For 'Life Anthem' In New Music Video For "Gold" Out Now





"The treatment for this music video almost wrote itself," Bentley said. "'Gold' is an optimistic reality check. I think we all wrestle with trying to get through the rocky parts of life and on to the next thing, but there are lots of special moments to cherish even in the middle of the tough stuff."



Directed by Wes Edwards, the video was shot across the state of Tennessee and reiterates Bentley's admiration for the outdoors. Backed by his six-string touring ensemble including Charlie Worsham, Bentley intertwines a jam session fitting for "a life anthem that perfectly melds heart-on-sleeve lyrical candor with an infectiously jaunty melody" (Taste of Country). The Top 25 and climbing "cheery, big-sounding single with a valuable philosophical observation delivered in a unique way" (Billboard) sets the stage for his tenth LP, arriving early next year.



Bentley has long been a New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley today releases the scenic music video for "Gold." With an emphasis on looking at life from a different perspective, Bentley traces the treasures that can be found in everyday moments outlined in the "jangling country-rock tune" (Rolling Stone). Fans can watch the music video here and "Gold" is available at all digital retailers."The treatment for this music video almost wrote itself," Bentley said. "'Gold' is an optimistic reality check. I think we all wrestle with trying to get through the rocky parts of life and on to the next thing, but there are lots of special moments to cherish even in the middle of the tough stuff."Directed by Wes Edwards, the video was shot across the state of Tennessee and reiterates Bentley's admiration for the outdoors. Backed by his six-string touring ensemble including Charlie Worsham, Bentley intertwines a jam session fitting for "a life anthem that perfectly melds heart-on-sleeve lyrical candor with an infectiously jaunty melody" (Taste of Country). The Top 25 and climbing "cheery, big-sounding single with a valuable philosophical observation delivered in a unique way" (Billboard) sets the stage for his tenth LP, arriving early next year.Bentley has long been a Music Row standout for devotion to his roots in classic Country and bluegrass as his upcoming 10th album landmark speaks to how time has flown in Bentley's unique, 21st-century career. He landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant No. One single. The years since have revealed a rare consistency that's fueled longevity - eight more albums that reached the top of the Country sales charts, resulting in 21 No. One songs, 6.4 billion streams, three CMA Awards, 14 GRAMMY® nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry. Trendy sounds have ebbed and flowed around him over these two decades, but fans have relied on Bentley for something more nourishing and individual. Bentley has never been so free to infuse his passions into music destined for the competitive commercial Country arena, which is evident through his new single "Gold" will build on that enviable legacy. He also has created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row" franchise hosting four locations. For more information, visit www.Dierks.com.



