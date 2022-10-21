Ben Harper To Support Harry Styles 15-Night Run At Los Angeles' Kia Forum Kicking Off October 23 - November 15





† w/Harry Styles. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 3x GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter, musician and producer Ben Harper will support Harry Styles for his entire 15 night run at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, beginning October 23. Harper will perform fan favorites and music from in his brand-new acclaimed album, BLOODLINE MAINTENANCE, which is available now. For updates and ticket information, please visit www.benharper.com/tour.The special vinyl edition of BLOODLINE MAINTENANCE just came out via Chrysalis Records in September. All current vinyl orders come with a signed and numbered limited edition "Bloodline Maintenance" insert. In addition, deluxe vinyl bundles - including a premium unisex short sleeve t-shirt - are available exclusively at the official Ben Harper Shop.Produced by Harper and longtime studio collaborator Sheldon Gomberg, BLOODLINE MAINTENANCE applies the inventiveness of hip-hop to longstanding paradigms of soul, blues and jazz, continuing his long history as one of this generation's most prominent protest singers. Harper has amassed international critical applause and a worldwide fan following, winning three GRAMMY® Awards (out of seven total nominations) for his own genre-traversing body of work while also producing acclaimed albums by Mavis Staples, Rickie Lee Jones, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Natalie Maines, Ziggy Marley, and others. An inveterate collaborator, Harper has also recorded with a diverse span of artists ranging from John Lee Hooker, Charlie Musselwhite, and Jack Johnson to Ringo Starr, Keith Richards and, most recently, Harry Styles, to contribute his signature guitar work to the superstar's chart-topping new album, HARRY'S HOUSE.BEN HARPER TOUR 2022:OCTOBER23 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †24 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †26 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †29 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †31 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †NOVEMBER2 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †4 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †5 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †7 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †9 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †11 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †12 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †14 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †15 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum †† w/Harry Styles.



