RnB 21/10/2022

GreekDaGod Brings The Party Vibes On 'Coke & Hennessy'

GreekDaGod Brings The Party Vibes On 'Coke & Hennessy'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brooklyn rapper/producer GreekDaGod likes to party. When he steps into a room, he instantly becomes the life of the party. With a number of tracks that get the party started, GreekDaGod wants to ensure the vibe is right for everyone in attendance. He brings the party to you on "Coke & Hennessy".

Produced under his "Galaxy Greek" persona, GreekDaGod invites everyone to his futuristic party on "Coke & Hennessy". With the favored mix of brown liquor and soda on deck, Greek looks to take his party up another notch. His banging production paired with a melodic delivery will quickly bring listeners into a party mood and will ﬁnd themselves pouring up and having a grand time all night.

GreekDaGod always stood out with his music, and with "Coke & Hennessy" hitting nearly 800,000 plays since its release in December 2021 via Soundcloud, the party was been lit for Greek. GreekDaGod looks to follow up "Coke & Hennessy" with an oﬃcial music video at a later date.

GreekDaGod is a Brooklyn-born producer/artist/engineer of Haitian descent. Since the early 2010s, he has been releasing a number of singles, EPs, albums, and visual content that have been keeping his name prominent in various media outlets.

As a producer under the moniker Galaxy Greek, he has worked with songwriters aﬃliated with the likes of Christina Milian, Janet Jackson, Jason Derulo, JLo, and many others. Greek seeks to make a solid impact with his music, and with a futuristic element to his sound, he is laying the groundwork that will inspire generations of new artists to come.

GreekDaGod's party single, "Coke & Hennessy" is out now on all digital music streaming platforms. To stay up to date with GreekDaGod, follow him on Instagram at @GalaxyGreek, and on Twitter and Facebook at @GreekDaGod.






