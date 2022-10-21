GreekDaGod Brings The Party Vibes On 'Coke & Hennessy'





Produced under his "Galaxy Greek" persona, GreekDaGod invites everyone to his futuristic party on "Coke & Hennessy". With the favored mix of brown liquor and soda on deck, Greek looks to take his party up another notch. His banging production paired with a melodic delivery will quickly bring listeners into a party mood and will ﬁnd themselves pouring up and having a grand time all night.



GreekDaGod always stood out with his music, and with "Coke & Hennessy" hitting nearly 800,000 plays since its release in December 2021 via Soundcloud, the party was been lit for Greek. GreekDaGod looks to follow up "Coke & Hennessy" with an oﬃcial music video at a later date.



GreekDaGod is a Brooklyn-born producer/artist/engineer of Haitian descent. Since the early 2010s, he has been releasing a number of singles, EPs, albums, and visual content that have been keeping his name prominent in various media outlets.



As a producer under the moniker Galaxy Greek, he has worked with songwriters aﬃliated with the likes of



