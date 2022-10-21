Jazz FM Awards 2022 Winners Announced!





A roll call of esteemed music industry personalities were in attendance including Hugh Laurie, who presented pianist and broadcaster







The annual celebration, which since its inception in 2013 has become one of the most anticipated events in the UK jazz calendar, featured performances from this year's Lifetime Achievement Award winner Norma Winstone, who was accompanied by guitarist John Parricelli for a version of Ladies in Mercedes, Soul Act Of The Year Mica Millar, Fergus McCreadie, who scooped this year's Instrumentalist Of The Year, and Jools Holland, who teamed up with Blues Artist Of The Year Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and brought the evening to a fitting close with a rip-roaring blues.



A selection of the UK scene's most exciting young artists were also recognised this year with awards going to tenor saxophonist Chelsea Carmichael, Scottish singer Georgia Cécile, jazztronica duo Blue Lab Beats, and multi-instrumentalist and producer Emma-Jean Thackray.



JAZZ FM AWARDS 2022 with PPL and PRS for Music:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - Norma Winstone

IMPACT AWARD - Jools Holland

GOLD AWARD - Marcus Miller

BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR - Chelsea Carmichael

INTERNATIONAL JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR - Lady Blackbird

SOUL ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by Boisdale - Mica Millar

BLUES ACT OF THE YEAR sponsored by Imagine Cruising - Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram

VOCALIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Hampstead Jazz Club and Lateralize Records -Georgia Cécile

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Yamaha - Fergus McCreadie

THE DIGITAL AWARD sponsored by Rathbones - Summer of Soul

INNOVATION AWARD sponsored by Mishcon de Reya - Blue Lab Beats

UK JAZZ ACT OF THE YEAR - Georgia Cecile

