Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 21/10/2022

Theory Of A Deadman Releases New Single "Dinosaur"

Hot Songs Around The World

Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
202 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
690 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
155 entries in 25 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
259 entries in 22 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
178 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
245 entries in 16 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
65 entries in 23 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
298 entries in 22 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
176 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum rock band Theory Of A Deadman has returned with their hard-hitting new single "Dinosaur" (Roadrunner Records)
The riff on "Dinosaur" lumbers ahead with all the swaggering force of a T-Rex and the grace of a Brontosaurus, while front man Tyler Connolly sinks his teeth into one of the band's biggest and boldest choruses yet: "Hey kids, boys and girls, now we've really done it, it's the end of the world…Now, we're going out, going out like the dinosaur." The release of "Dinosaur," produced by Martin Terefe (Jason Mraz, YUNGBLUD), marks the chart-topping quartet's first taste of new music since 2020's acclaimed album Say Nothing and a return to form stylistically.

"'Dinosaur' takes us back to our roots with this riff-driven rocker," shares Connolly. "To me, it feels like it could fit on any of our albums, but I will say if you like the old Theory Of A Deadman, you'll love the new Theory Of A Deadman."

"Rock is where we made our bed for all these years," adds guitarist Dave Brenner. "It's been a while since we had an up-tempo in-your-face track like this - and it felt good."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0104921 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014047622680664 secs