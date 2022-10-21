|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Meghan Trainor Debuts 'Made You Look' Music Video Exclusively In Candy Crush Saga
Hot Songs Around The World
Late Night Talking
Harry Styles
202 entries in 21 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
689 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
153 entries in 25 charts
I Ain't Worried
OneRepublic
257 entries in 22 charts
Glimpse Of Us
Joji
178 entries in 18 charts
Ferrari
James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa
243 entries in 16 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
298 entries in 22 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
63 entries in 23 charts
Break My Soul
Beyonce Knowles
176 entries in 18 charts
Most read news of the week
Tom Skinner Releases "The Journey," From Upcoming Album 'Voices Of Bishara,' Shares Live Performance Video
Ozzy Osbourne And Omaze Give Away Custom Dodge Demon By SpeedKore In Support Of Save The Music Foundation
Black Adam (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) By Grammy Award-Winning Composer Lorne Balfe Now Available
Red Hot Chili Peppers Second Full-Length Studio Album Of 2022 "Return Of The Dream Canteen," Available Everywhere Now
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers' Bestselling Greatest Hits Collection Now Available In Immersive Dolby Atmos