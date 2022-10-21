Def Leppard & Motley Crue Announce 'The World Tour' Following Successful North American Stadium Run



Mötley Crüe remains a huge global draw 41 years into their career and, in the summer of 2022 co-headlined a nearly sold-out North American stadium tour with Def Leppard. The tour is set to travel to the rest of the world in 2023. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold, the world's most iconic and celebrated rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going global in 2023 with their co-headline 'The World Tour'!Produced by Live Nation, the world tour kicks off on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at Foro Sol in Mexico City. Both bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across the globe with stops throughout Latin America before heading to Europe in May 2023 - which includes a stop at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 - then wrapping up in Glasgow, UK at Hampden Park Stadium on July 6th, 2023. Stay tuned for additional 2023 shows to be announced soon."After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US & Canada this year, we're beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We're looking forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!" said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard."We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!" Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement. Check local listings for complete details including VIP offerings, on sale times vary.UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES:Mon, May 22, 2023 - Sheffield, UK - Bramall LaneSat, Jul 1, 2023 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium Connected by EESun, Jul 2, 2023 - Lytham, UK - Lytham Festival *Thu, Jul 6, 2023 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park Stadium*Festival DateWith more than 110 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) - continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music.Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as the world's greatest live rock band.Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums-including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as "Rock of Ages", Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin." For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalogue worldwide via streaming and download platforms.As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again, which found their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at #3 in the US, and #5 in the UK (36 years after the album had charted at No 1 in the Billboard charts). Def Leppard also had the #1, #2 and #3 records on the US catalogue albums chart.The band have gone on to amass a staggering 5.5 billion streams since 2018, reaching a younger 18-44 demographic that now represents 58% of their fanbase. Additionally, the band have garnered an impressive 15 million followers across their social media platforms.In May 2022, Def Leppard released their twelfth studio album Diamond Star Halos. The album debuted at #1 on the Apple and Amazon Music charts. The album also scored a Top 10 debut on North America's Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, marking the band's eighth Top 10 album of their career, and garnered a #1 debut on Billboard's Hard Rock chart. Diamond Star Halos had numerous Top 10 chart entries globally including a Top 5 debut in the UK.Following the close of their historic 2018 co-headline stadium and arena run in North America, Def Leppard sold in excess of 1,000,000 tickets and the tour grossed over $100,000,000.00, a massive feat in today's touring world. Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe topped that number yet again with another sold-out North American stadium run in 2022 selling over 1.3 million tickets which grossed a staggering $173,500,000.00. As always, the group keep pushing the boundaries with their electrifying live shows.Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, the quartet -Vince Neil (vocals), Nikki Sixx (bass), Tommy Lee (drums) and Mick Mars (guitars) - has commandeered the rock pantheon for 41 years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, garnered 7 USA platinum and multi-platinum albums, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 Grammy nominations, 5 New York Times best-selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Netflix hit movie.Mötley Crüe has amassed over 5 billion streams across digital platforms and the band has over 8 million followers on social media. Known for their iconic live performances, the band has sold-out countless tours across the globe in front of millions of fans with groundbreaking production highlights such as Tommy Lee's drum rollercoaster and Nikki Sixx's flame-throwing bass.They pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold-out run in 2012. Mötley Crüe's hit songs such as "Kickstart My Heart" and " Home Sweet Home " are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl's Jr. and KIA to name a few and their music can be heard on TV hit shows such as Stranger Things and Cobra Kai amongst many others.The band's biography "The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band" became a New York Times best-seller in 2001 and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored 4 additional New York Times best-selling books since.In 2019 Netflix premiered " The Dirt " biopic based on the bestselling book which became a global hit movie scoring a 94% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As a result, Mötley Crüe gained an entirely new generation of young fans who discovered the band through the movie and further solidified their iconic status, relevance and timelessness of their songwriting.Fans of the band will soon be able to buy/rent The Retaliators movie as it begins to roll out on VOD platforms around the world this month; Nikki Sixx co-wrote the haunting theme song "21 Bullets" and Tommy Lee makes a cameo appearance in the rock-infused thriller movie.Mötley Crüe remains a huge global draw 41 years into their career and, in the summer of 2022 co-headlined a nearly sold-out North American stadium tour with Def Leppard. The tour is set to travel to the rest of the world in 2023.



