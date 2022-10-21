Bluphoria Share New Song "Walk Through Fire"



Bluphoria began playing together in their sophomore year at the University of Oregon and was signed to EDGEOUT Records/UMe/UMG in early 2021. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bluphoria are thrilled to share their new song "Walk Through Fire" - the second offering off their forthcoming album due in 2023. "I wanted to make a road trip song with gospel influences," says Reign LaFreniere. When I wrote this song, it was mid-COVID and I wanted nothing more than to leave the small town I was holed up in. "The gospel infused- roll your windows down song follows "Set Me Up" which was released late summer, 2022 to critical acclaim.For their new record, the band worked with GRAMMY® award-winning producer Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons, Mt. Joy, The 1975) at the famous East Iris Studios in Berry Hill, as well as Needham's personal studio in Nashville.Adds Needham, "a great young band with instinctive pop sensibilities combined with a cool edginess and rawness."Glastry Management (The Rolling Stones, Daisy Clark) has also signed the band for representation.For more information on Bluphoria please visit https://www.bluphoriaband.com/.Bluphoria is an alternative rock band with blues rock and psychedelic rock influences. Formed in 2019, the band hails from Eugene, Oregon and is fronted by Reign LaFreniere, 23 (lead vocals, lead guitar) along with Dakota Landrum, 19 (rhythm guitar, background vocals) Rex Wolf, 21 (bass, background vocals) and Dani Janae, 21 (drums, background vocals).Bluphoria began playing together in their sophomore year at the University of Oregon and was signed to EDGEOUT Records/UMe/UMG in early 2021.



