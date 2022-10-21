Electro-chanson Meets 00s Britpop In Laptop Singers' Single, Le Love Featuring Judy St. Clarke





www.facebook.com/laptop_singers-114491473529297 Gothenburg, Sweden (Top40 Charts) Gothenburg, Sweden residing electro-pop artist Laptop Singers swung us right back to the 60s with their masterfully melodic standout single, Le Love, featuring the Nashville-based singer Judy St. Clarke. In the only way Swedish artists know how, the self-produced artists created timeless from modernity.With her Shirley Manson-Esque sultry vocals against the B52s meets Numan electro motifs and the timeless pop melodies, it's a riot of nostalgia that any fan of the Cardigans will want to indulge in. The overall ethos feels like a timely 2020s reappropriation of the progressive French pop era of the late 60s, but via mid-90s Britpop.Laptop Singers said: "This song is inspired by listening to lots of French music, both old classics from the 60's, like Francoise Hardy, and new French indie pop like Bon Entendeur and L'Impératrice. It's an uptempo, guitar-based song about youthful energy, love, and confusion right in the middle of 2022!"Amelia Vandergast, the Executive Editor at A&R Factory said: "Le Love comes with plenty more than just a pinch of electro-pop panache; the endlessly inviting demure soul from Judy St. Clarke against the electrically reverberating keys, high-energy guitars, and the absurdity-embracing lyrics makes the chaos of 2022 worth enduring."Laptop Singers is a brother duo consisting of Lars and Per Andersson, who have played together in Swedish pop bands for the last 30 years.The project began in 2019 with the motivation to create high-quality classic pop with an electronic and modern touch. From their studio outside Gothenburg, Sweden, they have released two albums and six singles since 2019.Following the release of Le Love, Laptop Singers will release their album, Laptop Singers and Friends, in early November 2022. The album will be followed up by their single, Eternal Life, due for release in December 2022 and their next album, Electric Ballads, in early 2023.open.spotify.com/track/3KIvZ1L4v9REk3zFfquVeTwww.instagram.com/laptop_singerstwitter.com/laptopsingerslaptopsingers.sewww.facebook.com/laptop_singers-114491473529297



