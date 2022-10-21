Reb Fountain Announces Debut UK Tour & Headline London Show



www.youtube.com/rebfountain New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically acclaimed award-winning Kiwi artist Reb Fountain brings her mesmerising live show to London's Water Rats on 15th November for the first time, to support her latest album 'Iris', recently released on Vinyl, via Flying Nun. The show follows an 18-date tour supporting Marlon Williams throughout UK/Europe. Her music effortlessly combines pop elements with her trademark noir folk-punk sound."Being here is everything. This is what we do. Live performance is the ne plus ultra of our musical work ; all roads lead to the stage. With our international touring plans thwarted in 2020, the band and I are thrilled to be here, and to finish with our first ever headline show in London is an extraordinary gift and we are incredibly grateful."Reb is the winner of the 2021 Taite Music Prize for her self-titled debut Reb Fountain and the Aotearoa Music Award for Best Country Music Album and APRA Best Song in 2018.Throughout 2020, Reb Fountain astounded audiences around New Zealand on her sold out debut album tour, joined Crowded House on their 13 date, 'To The Island Tour', and honoured Nick Cave at the sold out Auckland Town Hall show, 'The Boy Next Door'.Her second album 'Iris' quickly followed in October 2021 and this year Reb Fountain and band made their Australian debut at Womadelaide, performed at Big Sound and at a sold-out show with Marlon Williams in Melbourne. They have just completed a nationwide tour of New Zealand in Aotearoa's most iconic theatres.Renowned for her spell-binding performances with her four-piece band, Reb welcomes the opportunity to bring 'Iris' to life over the next month for the UK & Irish audiences.Her live dates are as follows:OCTOBERSUPPORTING MARLON WILLIAMSWed 19th DUBLIN - Button FactoryFri 21st GLASGOW - King TutsSat 22nd LEEDS - Brudenell Social ClubSun 23rd MANCHESTER - YesTues 25th BIRMINGHAM - Hare & HoundsWed 26th LONDON - KokoThurs 27th BRIGHTON - PatternsNOVEMBERHEADLINE SHOWTues 15th LONDON - THE WATER RATShttps://ffm.to/reb-fountain-iris-vinylhttps://ffm.to/reb-fountain-iris-albumhttps://www.seetickets.com/event/reb-fountain/the-water-rats/2431785https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/reb-fountain-the-water-rats-tickets/12558275https://www.facebook.com/events/873242766899539rebfountain.co.nzwww.facebook.com/rebfountainmusicwww.instagram.com/rebfountaintwitter.com/rebfountainwww.youtube.com/rebfountain



