Maluma & Adam Levine Release New Single "Ojala"

Maluma's altruistic spirit is outstanding for the community work he leads with his foundation "El Arte de Los Sueños" based in Medellín, Colombia. Founded in 2016, the Foundation's mission is to transform at-risk youth through art and music education. In 2021, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Record-breaking global superstar Maluma today releases a brand new single "Ojalá" with frontman of multi-Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5, Adam Levine, who sings in Spanish for the first time along with long-time Grammy winning Colombian producers, The Rudeboyz - responsible for some of Maluma's biggest hit singles including "Hawaii," "Felices Los 4," "Borró Cassette," & " Chantaje ". The new pop-rock track signals a shift towards a new sonic territory for Maluma, unlike anything he has done before.Adam's love for Latin music and culture grew over his many years touring Latin America. He had been looking for a record to merge his sound and voice with the feel and movement of Latin music. On Maroon 5's recent album JORDI, he collaborated with Anuel AA and Tainy on the track "Button" which sparked his desire to sing in Spanish on a Latin record, an opportunity that "Ojalá" provided by merging Maluma's sensual lyrics with Adam's iconic tone and melodies to create the perfect Latin pop record.The Rudeboyz recently signed to NEON16, the company behind crossover hits such as "Un Día (One Day)" by Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, J Balvin & Tainy, "I Like It," by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, and "Summer of Love" by Shawn Mendes, and the global breakthrough of producer turned artist Tainy. Together they worked on developing the collaboration by tapping longtime Adam Levine collaborator J Kash who alongside Adam, The Rudeboyz and Lex Borrero crafted what would become "Ojalá."As both frontman and primary songwriter of multi-Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5, Adam Levine has indelibly impacted the face of modern popular music. His characteristic falsetto is the infectious driving force behind the band's hit anthems and heartfelt ballads, all of which have helped propel Maroon 5 into becoming one of the most successful worldwide acts in today's popular music. Maroon 5 holds a top 40 record for the most #1 hits among pop duos or groups, with 11 #1 entries, and has earned 22 top 10 entries on the chart, including their most recent single "Beautiful Mistakes," hits "Sugar," " Memories " and more. They are the only band to achieve these accolades. Maroon 5 reaches over 50 million monthly Spotify listeners, and at the end of their recent 2021 tour had played over 750 concerts in 30+ countries, with 7,500,000 tickets sold worldwide, remaining "one of the world's best-selling artists."Outside of Maroon 5, Levine has taken on a variety of TV and motion picture roles. He served as a coach for 16 seasons on top-rated, four-time Emmy Award-winning NBC hit series The Voice. Other credits include TV series American Horror Story: Asylum, Family Guy and 30 Rock, and critically acclaimed films Begin Again and Sing Street. Maluma is one of the leading voices in Latin music and a bona fide global youth idol. Born Juan Luis Londoño in Medellin, Colombia, he formulated his artistic moniker Maluma from the first two letters of the names of his mother, father, and sister.The 2018 Latin GRAMMY award winner for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album (for F.A.M.E.) is one of social media's most popular artists with over 25 million Facebook fans, 8 million Twitter followers, and a whopping 63 million Instagram followers, making him the leading Latin male artist on Instagram and the first and only one to surpass 50 million followers. His official YouTube/VEVO channel has more than 28.1 million subscribers, having earned him a YouTube Diamond Play Button Award.With his Maluma World Tour he has achieved unparalleled success, having sold over one million tickets in 105 worldwide concerts in 2017 alone and becoming the top concert-selling Latin artist in the world. In 2018 and 2019, he broke records achieving full houses in all his shows throughout the United States and Europe selling out Madison Square Garden (New York), the American Airlines Arena (Miami) and two The Forums (Los Angeles), among others. With his 11:11 World Tour he also sold-out Israel's largest venue, Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv (60,000+ audience); made history at the 18th annual Mawazine Festival in Rabat, Morocco, setting an all-time attendance record with his headlining concert in front of 200,000 people; and performed for the first time ever in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in front of 25,000.Since joining Sony Music Latin in 2015, Maluma has released five albums Pretty Boy Dirty Boy (2015), F.A.M.E. (2018), 11:11 (2019), Papi Juancho (2020) and 7DJ (2021). Maluma is the youngest artist to simultaneously hold both the #1 and #2 spots on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart and only the sixth act to ever achieve the feat he has now repeated three times. To date Maluma has had twenty-one #1 singles on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart.In 2018, Maluma entered the fashion scene with his edgy, youthful, and authentic look, and style. He has been named a "Menswear Icon in the Making" and "Men's Fashion's Newest Muse" by Vogue. In addition, he was one of GQ's "Men of the Year" in 2019 and continues to gain the fashion support of designers such as Kim Jones (Dior), Jeremy Scott (Moschino), Olivier Rousteing (Balmain), Donatella Versace, Calvin Klein, Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton and more. In 2019, he attended the Met Gala for the first time, being one of the first Latin urban artists of this generation to be invited by Anna Wintour. Maluma has also released top campaigns and commercials as the face of global brands such as Moet Hennessy, Michelob, and Adidas.Maluma's altruistic spirit is outstanding for the community work he leads with his foundation "El Arte de Los Sueños" based in Medellín, Colombia. Founded in 2016, the Foundation's mission is to transform at-risk youth through art and music education. In 2021, Maluma acted in his first Disney animation movie, "Encanto," 2022 Oscar winner for Best Animation Feature. Earlier this year, Maluma debuted in Hollywood with his starring role as "Bastian" in the movie " Marry Me " alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.



