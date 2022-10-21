Taylor Swift's Music Video For Lead Single "Anti-Hero" Released Today

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 21/10/2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Singer, songwriter, musician and producer, Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated album, Midnights.
"Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights." - Taylor Swift

Immersing the listener in a cinematic sonic landscape painted by one of the greatest story tellers of our time, Midnights is a beautifully crafted album of pop perfection.

The 13 track Midnights is Swift's tenth studio album. It features Lana Del Rey and is produced by Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift.

"Anti-Hero" - the lead single release from Midnights - is available now. The accompanying music video, written and directed by Taylor Swift, released at 8am EST/ 1pm BST today.

Midnights tracklisting:

Side A
Lavender Haze
Maroon
Anti-Hero
Snow On The Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey)
You're On Your Own, Kid
Midnight Rain

Side B
Question...?
Vigilante Shit
Bejeweled
Labyrinth
Karma
Sweet Nothing
Mastermind







