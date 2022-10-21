Rapper Mali Jo$e Teams Up With Mick Jenkins And Len On New EP "Sunseeker"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of Australia's most exciting young hip-hop artists, Mali Jo$e, is continuing his march towards the throne in 2022 after bursting on the scene back in 2019. Since then, he's been going from strength to strength thanks to a series of impressive releases, including debut EP Hours b4 Sunrise (2021), that have seen him achieve a million streams on Spotify as an independent artist, and he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Keen to build on his momentum, he has just unveiled his sophomore EP, SUNSEEKER.



The project features the phenomenal "INTERVENTIONS" alongside Mick Jenkins, which was released earlier this year, as well as the outstanding new single and EP title track "SUNSEEKER" alongside UK rapper Len. With its vibey production and Mali and Len's smooth rap flows, it's one of the EP's highlights and captures just why Mali is a name to watch in the hip-hop scene and has a huge future ahead.



Speaking further on the new EP, Mali says, "Whatever light you follow in your life is the sun and the person you are is the seeker. I want the audience to live to my music and feel life as it is and how it could be, not how it shouldn't be. This capsule of music reflects the journey. There's no point anymore in saying things to stroke your ego just because you indulge in the genre of hip-hop. Bin asking myself a lot recently what am I saying, how am I saying it and is it even worth saying? I displayed that energy in track three, 'TRANQUILITY', and track five, 'STOP BARKING'. This project is a stepping stone." The SUNSEEKER EP is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://gyro.to/SUNSEEKER.

www.instagram.com/mali.jose_



