Sam Smith Announces UK & Europe Tour, New Album "Gloria" Will Be Released On January 27, 2023

Wednesday 24 May 2023 - AO New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of their two sold-out headline Royal Albert Hall shows this weekend, Sam Smith has announced the official UK & Europe headline tour to celebrate their fourth studio album, Gloria, dropping 27th January 2023. Starting in Sheffield on Wednesday 12th April 2023, the UK and Ireland leg of the tour will travel nationwide and includes two homecoming shows at London's O2 Arena (18th and 19th April 2023), continuing its journey through Europe, finishing at Manchester's AO Arena on Wednesday 24th May 2023.Sam's upcoming 13-track record, Gloria will be their boldest statement yet and comes off the back of the huge success of lead single, Unholy. The megahit featuring Kim Petras has surpassed 200 million Spotify streams and remained on top of the Spotify and Apple Music global charts since the day of release. Unholy is Sam's eighth number 1 smash and sits amongst only three artists to debut at number 1 this year on the UK Charts.Sam's second sold-out Royal Albert Hall show will be streamed live on TikTok this Saturday 22 October from 8:30pm onwards via Sam's account. With a highly in-demand album, globe-straddling number 1 hit and exciting live plot, 2023 is undeniably going to be the year of Sam Smith.Pre-order* new album 'Gloria' on any format from the Sam Smith store before 16:00 BST Monday 24th October to receive an exclusive ticket pre-sale code for the tour.*No purchase necessary. Terms and conditions.UK & EU Tour Dates:Wednesday 12 April 2023 - Motorpoint Arena - Sheffield, UKFriday 14 April 2023 - 3Arena - Dublin, IRETuesday 18 April 2023 - The O2 Arena - London, UKWednesday 19 April 2023- The O2 Arena - London, UKSaturday 22 April 2023 - Ovo Hydro - Glasgow, UKTuesday 25 April 2023 - Birmingham Resort World Arena - Birmingham, UKSaturday 29 April 2023 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, DenmarkMonday 01 May 2023 - Mercedes Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany Thursday 04 May 2023 - Avicii Arena - Stockholm, SwedenSaturday 06 May 2023 - Spektrum - Oslo, NorwayMonday 08 May 2023 - Lanxess Arena - Cologne, GermanyTuesday 09 May 2023 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, NetherlandsFriday 12 May 2023 - Sportpaleis - Antwerp, BelgiumSaturday 13 May 2023 - Accor Arena - Paris, FranceTuesday 16 May 2023 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland Thursday 18 May 2023 - Wiener Stadthalle - Vienna, AustriaSaturday 20 May 2023 - Unipol Arena - Bologna, ItalySunday 21 May 2023 - Pala Alpitour - Turin, ItalyWednesday 24 May 2023 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK



