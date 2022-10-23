Andrea, Matteo And Virginia Bocelli Release Their First Ever Album Together "A Family Christmas"





I'll Be Home For Christmas New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This holiday season, internationally renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli has teamed up with his 25-year-old son Matteo Bocelli and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli for their first ever album together, A Family Christmas - out now via Decca / Capitol Records/Universal Music. The recording showcases their multi-generational musical talent in a range of festive favourites. "We are offering our small, intimate, and heartfelt gift to anyone who wishes to enjoy the soundtrack of Christmas in the Bocelli home" the family says.The album is produced by composer and multi-Grammy® and Academy Award® nominee Stephan Moccio (Celine Dion, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand), who has also contributed new arrangements and co-written 'The Greatest Gift' alongside Amy Wadge, Jonas Myrin and Andrea Bocelli.A Family Christmas captures the Bocelli festive spirit in full flow, with new renditions of traditional carols arranged for all three voices, including 'Away in a Manger' and 'Joy To The World', plus popular Christmas tunes from around the world such as 'Feliz Navidad' and 'Il Giorno Piu Speciale', another brand new track written by Federica Abbate, Cheope, Katoo and Andrea Bocelli. The trio of complementary voices intertwine and echo on the song 'Do You Hear What I Hear?', which provides a stirring opening to the album.Each of the three Bocelli performers gets a chance to shine on A Family Christmas with solo tracks, duets and trios. For 10-year-old Virginia Bocelli, this is her first appearance on an album, having previously joined her father for a spine-tingling performance of 'Hallelujah' during 2020's hugely popular Believe in Christmas concert, livestreamed from the Teatro Regio di Pama (watch here). She provides the tender opening to 'Away in a Manger' and 'Over The Rainbow', as well as performing solo on 'When Christmas Comes to Town'.Meanwhile, 24-year-old Matteo Bocelli is enjoying the beginning of his own successful solo recording career, after signing to Capitol Records in 2019. He shot to fame in 2018 after duetting with his father on the hit song 'Fall On Me' from Andrea's best-selling album, Sì, which debuted at No. 1 in the US and UK charts. The emotive video, which features images of father and son through the years, has now surpassed 100 million views (watch here). Matteo and Andrea reunite on 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' and Matteo duets with Virginia on 'Happy Xmas (War is Over)', before taking a solo turn on 'I'll Be Home For Christmas', which closes the album.For Andrea Bocelli, the most celebrated classical singer in modern history, the chance to work with Matteo and Virginia on this album has been a source of great joy. He says, "I think there is nothing more beautiful than making music with your kids; I consider it a privilege." As well as performing with his son and daughter on many of the Christmas songs, Andrea takes the lead on 'The First Noël' and 'Buon Natale'.Andrea's emotive and instantly recognizable voice has earned him millions of fans around the world. In April 2020, he broke records with his emotionally charged Music for Hope performance from the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan. His unforgettable Easter performance ranks amongst the biggest musical live streams of all-time and the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream in YouTube history.Reflecting on their new album A Family Christmas, Matteo concludes, "Singing these songs together, feeling the holiday warmth with my family is something really special. That's what Christmas is about - making memories together to cherish forever. It's really exciting to think that people will have a copy of our album sitting wrapped under the tree."'A Family Christmas' follows the success of Andrea Bocelli's 'My Christmas' album. The iconic solo album is reissued on a special white & gold 2LP Coloured Vinyl Edition and enhanced remastered digital Fireside Edition. Released 4th November on Decca Records, the new version is remastered in Dolby Atmos.. The Bocelli Family's 'A Family Christmas' is out now.A Family Christmas - Tracklisting:Do You Hear What I Hear?Away in a MangerFeliz NavidadThe First NoëlHave Yourself a Merry Little ChristmasOver the RainbowBuon NataleJoy To The WorldThe Greatest GiftWhen Christmas Comes to TownHappy Xmas (War is Over)Il Giorno Piu SpecialeI'll Be Home For Christmas



