Florence + The Machine Release "Heaven Is Here" IDLES Remix

30th Nov 2022 - 3 Arena, Dublin New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Florence + the Machine has today shared an IDLES remix of her beguiling album track "Heaven is Here". The Bristol rock outfit have outdone themselves and turned in a driving extended version of the arrestingly powerful original.Written in spite of lockdown one, Florence channeled her frustrations at being creatively chastised into this visceral choral chant set to primal drums and vocal percussion; creating the perfect foundation for IDLES to build upon."IDLES are one of my favourite bands and I've been wanting to work on something together for a while." explains Florence. "It might be strange for people to think but I see a lot of symbiosis in what we do in terms of live performance. Connection above all else. Joyful rage and togetherness. A lot of people wished that Heaven Is Here was longer. And I think IDLES have done the perfect job at turning it into a much demanded dance track that loses nothing of the hex at its heart."IDLES's Mark Bowen said: "Dance Fever is quite a cathartic album for me, speaking a lot to the yearning for the release of performing but also introspecting on the need itself. it lives on the line of tension between the need for release and getting it (is that not the best bit?) no more is this encapsulated on Heaven is Here. I wanted to sit with that tension but then also lavish in the release on this remix"Joy, grief, breath, the body, movement, the soul, power, rage, powerlessness, spirituality and escapism are all at play in Heaven is Here. Watch the original Ryan Heffington and Autumn de Wilde video on Top40-Charts.comLast week, Florence surprise released Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden), a new live album. Recorded at the band's two sold out Madison Square Garden shows last month, the album features live versions of tracks from the much-lauded new album Dance Fever—including 'Free', the albums' launch track 'King', the epic 'Dream Girl Evil' plus all-out classics from throughout Florence's prolific career including 'Shake It Out', 'Big God', 'Cosmic Love' and debut single 'Kiss With A Fist'.Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden) will be released on heavyweight 2LP gatefold vinyl on April 14, 2023 and is available for pre-order now.Dance Fever, released in May, was met with 4 & 5 star reviews across the board and entered the UK Album Charts at #1. It was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic in anticipation of the world's reopening and was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.Dance Fever UK Arena Tour:14th Nov 2022 - Accor Hotels Arena, Paris16th Nov 2022 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff18th Nov 2022 - The O2, London19th Nov 2022 - The O2, London21st Nov 2022 - Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth22nd Nov 2022 - AO Arena, Manchester24th Nov 2022 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham25th Nov 2022 - First Direct Arena, Leeds27th Nov 2022 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow28th Nov 2022 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham30th Nov 2022 - 3 Arena, Dublin



